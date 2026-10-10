Canceled Crime Drama Hits No. 4 on Netflix Worldwide

“Mayor of Kingstown” has become a global Netflix hit just days after arriving on the streaming service. The crime drama, created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, ranked No. 4 among Netflix’s most-watched TV shows worldwide. The series stars Jeremy Renner and has already been canceled by Paramount+. However, it will return for a fifth and final season. Meanwhile, it’s been 30 years since Tom Hanks made his directorial debut with “That Thing You Do!”

“Mayor of Kingstown” Becomes a Global Netflix Hit

According to Screen Rant, “Mayor of Kingstown” reached No. 4 on Netflix’s global TV chart after its first four seasons arrived on October 5, 2026. The series was also trending in 52 countries, according to FlixPatrol data cited by Screen Rant.

The crime drama ranked fourth on Netflix’s US TV chart, too. It trailed “East of Eden,” “A Different World” and “WWE’s Raw” in the domestic rankings. Its international performance has also put it among the platform’s most-watched shows worldwide.

The series remains available on Paramount+. The Netflix licensing deal marks the first time a Taylor Sheridan series has reached Netflix, according to Forbes.

The rapid rise of “Mayor of Kingstown” is notable given its uncertain future. Paramount+ has canceled the continuing series, but the network has ordered one final season to wrap up its storylines.

What Is “Mayor of Kingstown” About?

“Mayor of Kingstown” follows Mike McLusky, played by Renner, in the fictional Michigan town of Kingstown. The local prison system dominates the town’s economy and power structures. Mike works between rival groups, including law enforcement, prison guards, politicians, gangs and inmates.

Despite the title, Mike is not an elected mayor. Instead, he serves as an unofficial power broker. He tries to maintain order in a community shaped by corruption and violence.

“Mayor of Kingstown” explores incarceration, police brutality, organized crime and the effects of institutional power. These themes place it among Sheridan’s darker television projects.

As explained in Forbes, the series examines a town where the prison system is essentially the only functioning industry. That setting creates ongoing conflicts between people with competing interests.

“Mayor of Kingstown” Will End With Season 5

Despite its streaming success, “Mayor of Kingstown” will conclude with its fifth season. Paramount+ has given the crime drama eight final episodes. Its first four seasons each contained 10 episodes.

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The fifth season’s release date has not yet been announced, according to Screen Rant.

Can Netflix Success Give the Crime Drama a Second Wind?

The show’s ranking could introduce it to viewers who missed its original run on Paramount+. Netflix’s global reach offers a new opportunity for audiences to discover the earlier seasons.

Its current position also puts the series in front of viewers browsing the platform’s most-watched titles. The 52-country trend reported by FlixPatrol suggests that interest extends beyond the United States.

Still, the chart position does not guarantee a renewal. Paramount+ has already designated the fifth season as the show’s last. Netflix has not announced plans to continue the series.

For now, “Mayor of Kingstown” has found a new audience at a crucial point in its run. Its global Netflix success arrives before the final season, giving viewers time to catch up. The remaining episodes will then bring the crime drama’s story to a close.

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