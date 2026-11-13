Beloved Drama Renewed for Season 9 to Become Longest-Running Series in Netflix History

Beloved by fans, “Virgin River” has just made Netflix history.

On Friday, November 13, the streamer announced it was renewing the multigenerational family drama for a ninth season — which officially makes “Virgin River” the longest-running scripted series in Netflix history (according to number of seasons).

The announcement arrives ahead of the series’ eighth season, which completed production this summer and is expected to debut at some point in 2027.

The upcoming ninth season will consist of 10 episodes, which will bring the show’s total number of episodes to 94.

A Half-Billion Milestone

Netflix Virgin River S7. (L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe in Episode #701 of Virgin River S7. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

In the renewal announcement, Netflix also revealed that “Virgin River” achieved a major milestone this year, officially surpassing the half-billion views mark.

“Across its seven seasons, ‘Virgin River’ has spent 28 weeks in the Global Top 10, and reached the Top 10 in over 80 countries,” the announcement added.

Patrick Sean Smith will be returning as showrunner, and issued a statement coinciding with the series’ history-making renewal.

“We’re all so grateful for our partnership with Netflix and incredibly proud to be a part of their legacy,” Smith said. “In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there’s something meaningful about having a place people want to return to. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made ‘Virgin River’ feel like home the world over.”

‘A Place That Feels Like Coming Home’

According to Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series for U.S. and Canada, “Virgin River” continues to resonate with viewers.

“Mel, Jack, and the whole town of Virgin River have become a place that feels like coming home, for viewers around the world,” Howe said in a statement. “Reaching Season 9 as our longest-running original scripted series, with over half a billion views, is a milestone that speaks to how deeply fans continue to love being a part of this community. Patrick Sean Smith and the entire team have done a beautiful job in keeping fans engaged in this world, and we can’t wait to invite fans back for more.”

Star Alexandra Breckinridge, who plays Melinda Monroe, also shared her thoughts on the historic renewal. “I’m incredibly proud of our show and couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue into Season 9! Everyone on our production works so hard to make the world of Virgin River come alive. It’s truly been a gift to be here,” she aaid.

“It’s staggering to think we are still making ‘Virgin River’ after all these years and I’m delighted to get to play the role of Jack for the ninth straight season!” added star Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan). “It means the world to me that fans connect with the work we do in such a profound and passionate way—we wouldn’t be here without them all so, THANK YOU….as long as you guys want it we’ll keep making it to the best of our ability!”