Netflix Announces New Spinoff Series of One of Its Biggest Hits

First debuting back in 2016, “Stranger Things” has been one of the most popular shows ever to stream on Netflix.

Now, the streamer has officially announced a return to the world of the Upside Down, confirming that a new “Stranger Things” spinoff series is in the works.

‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure’

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On Friday, November 6, Netflix announced it had greenlit “Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure.”

According to the release, the upcoming live-action series will be a “prequel series from the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry set in the 1950s,” with Trefry to serve as showrunner.

Details on the plot are slim, but Netflix has revealed that production is set to take place in New Mexico, with the series predicted to arrive at some point in 2028.

‘Surreal and Exhilarating’

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“’Stranger Things’ has always belonged to the fans, and their passion made it a worldwide phenomenon,” said Jinny Howe, Netflix head of scripted series, U.S. & Canada. “Today, on Stranger Things Day, we’re honored to partner again with Matt and Ross Duffer and Kate Trefry to give fans a new dimension of this universe to step into. ‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure’ takes us to the 1950s with new heroes and all the heart, mystery, and spectacle of the original series. We’re proud to keep building this world with the Duffers, Kate, Shawn Levy, and Joe Wright, and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

“We’ve been dreaming of ‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure’ for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating,” added “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer. “We’re so grateful to our incredible team of collaborators: our showrunner Kate Trefry, who has been in the trenches with us since Season 2 and wrote ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’; and our director, Joe Wright, a brilliant artist whose work we’ve long admired. We can’t wait for you to see what they’re cooking up. It’s ‘Stranger Things,’ but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new… actually, we’re not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!”

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“The Duffer Brothers gave me my first paying job in Hollywood, and it has been a joy and a fever dream ever since,” showrunner Kate Trefry shared. “Now, it is my insane honor and privilege to be bringing this new chapter of ‘Stranger Things’ to life alongside them and our incredible director Joe Wright. With the support of Netflix and 21Laps, we have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again. There are so many more mysteries to explore. Welcome to ‘Other Worlds.’”

Added producer Shawn Levy: “All of us at 21Laps are thrilled and privileged to be continuing the storytelling legacy of ‘Stranger Things.’ With ‘Other Worlds,’ the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry craft a new ensemble and adventure that is imbued with the DNA of our flagship series while exploring a new era, setting and all-new characters, themes and mythology — the seeds of which may have been planted in Hawkins, but now venture into other worlds of spectacle, action and emotion.”