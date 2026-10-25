‘Nobody Wants This’ Creator Has ‘More Story to Tell’ As Netflix Mulls Cancellation

One of Netflix‘s biggest success stories in recent years, “Nobody Wants This” has recently returned to the streamer for its third season.

The hit comedy follows the unexpected romance between rabbi Noah Raklov (Adam Brody) and free-spirited, non-Jewish podcaster Joanne Williams (Kristen Bell), with Season 3 taking the couple’s relationship to another level when the two move in together.

While fans of the show have no doubt been binge-watching, Netflix has yet to officially decide whether the series will be returning for a fourth season — or if cancellation looms.

‘More Story to Tell’

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Amid that uncertainty about the future of “Nobody Wants This,” series creator Erin Foster is opening up about facing the potential end of the series.

“There’s those next steps as people who are not in their 20s, getting married and you’re starting off already kind of behind everyone else,” Foster explained in an interview with Parade. “I experienced that when I got married, I was 37, and it’s a different experience. So, yeah, I do think that there’s more story to tell.”

However, Foster also admitted that the show’s future will be determined by how popular it remains with viewers.

“But I’m also someone who doesn’t get too attached to the outcome and is sort of fluid about allowing sort of the market to tell us what they want from us,” she explained.

“I never want to have a show that goes on longer than people want to see it,” she added. “I’d rather people want more than want less.”

Ready for the End

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Of course, in the current television landscape, few series have the security of returning for multiple seasons.

Foster — daughter of legendary music producer David Foster — is acutely aware of that, and has gone into each season of “Nobody Wants This” with the knowledge that it could be the last.

“Yeah, we look at every season as giving it an ending that would serve as a great series finale or a season finale,” she told Parade.

“I think that you could end any of the three seasons and feel like it was a complete rom-com, and you could also look at it and think there’s a lot more story to tell. So you want to go out with a bang. You want to give a big moment for the finale,” she explained.

“I’m really not a writer who likes manufactured circumstances,” Foster continued. “When I’m watching TV, I always really feel those, and so I try to create conflict and big moments that feel like they could really happen in real life, and as someone who has had a wedding before and has experienced how stressful planning a wedding is, and how much it pits you against the people around you, I thought them wanting to get married alone in the water, on the beach, away from everybody on their own terms, felt very real to me. I kind of experienced something like that where, as soon as I started planning my wedding, I was fighting with everybody around me, and it was just so stressful. Simon and I looked at each other and we were like, ‘How could we do this as fast as possible so we don’t spend a year of our life doing this?’ And we got married three months later, just to get it going.”