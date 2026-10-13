5 Chilling Shows on Netflix to Watch After ‘Below’

Spooky season is here, and that means some excellent new horrors across the streaming platforms. Netflix has brought the Josh Hartnett-starring “Below,” but you’ve already binged your way through that this weekend. Now you need more shows that offer similar vibes.

The good news is that Netflix is packed with suspenseful shows that you will not be able to pause. Whether you want a multi-season binge or you’re looking for a quick watch over Halloween weekend, here are the five you’ll want to check out right away.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’

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There is one place to start on Netflix, and that’s with Mike Flanagan’s “The Haunting of Hill House.” It breaks away from the story of the original novel, putting the focus on five siblings trying to handle the pain and loss of their mother. Told over the course of two timelines, viewers get to see the children and their family in a house that makes a nightmare of their dreams, and then the horrorific aftermath as the house calls them back home.

This is Flanagan’s best miniseries on Netflix. Look out for the creepy ghosts in the shadows, and pay close attention to the stages of grief in the adult children’s storylines. If you fancy something after, “Midnight Mass” and “The Fall of the House of Usher” are worth checking out.

‘All of Us Are Dead’

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When you need a thrilling series, you’ll want to turn your attention to the zombie apocalypse series “All of Us Are Dead.” This is a Korean drama that is packed with intense battles, emotional fallout, and nail-biting horror. The students are trapped in their high school, and everyone knows high school is already hell!

Right now, there is only one season. However, a second season is in post-production, after wrapping production in February 2026. You’ll want to know that going in, as the cliffhanger is insane!

‘Mindhunter’

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Do you love delving into the minds of serial killers? That’s the fun of shows like “Criminal Minds” and “The Hunting Party,” but there’s another psycholoical thriller on Netflix worth checking out: “Mindhunter.” this two-season binge takes you into 1995, following FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they attempt to understand serial killers to be able to catch them.

We get an element of true crime in the mix. This is how the Behavior Analysis Unit was formed, working with the development of profiling that was only possible because two people were willing to go inside the psyche of the psychopaths. Of course, there are dramatized elements to the tale, and there are calls for more!

‘Ratched’

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You know the story of Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” but do you know the origin story? That’s something Ryan Murphy offers with the miniseries “Ratched.” Mildred Ratched wasn’t always the full-fledged monster that her psychiatric patients saw. She started out as a young nurse, eager to help people, so what turned her so jaded and bitter?

You’re taken on a wild and nightmarish journey. Remember, this is healthcare of the 1940s, which brings a lack of understanding and a need to just hide people away rather than actually help them. Sometimes, the real horrors are the people and not supernatural elements.

‘Red Rose’

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Rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Red Rose” is a British psychological horror that will make you rethink technology. It involves an app that makes users follow through with dangerous demands. If there don’t, there will be consequences — deadly ones!

The series isn’t afraid to dive into teenage angst. It’s fast-paced, bringing a tale similar to “Black Mirror.” If you are a horror veteran, you may see some of the twists coming, but there’s a darker element to the tale when it comes to psychology and remembering what it feels like as a teen trying to fit in.