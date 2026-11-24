Anticipation is building for “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey,” the upcoming Netflix series revisiting one of America’s most notorious cold cases.

On Tuesday, November 24, the streamer dropped the first trailer for the series, in which Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen star as Patsy and John Ramsey, parents of murdered six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey.

‘A Notorious Crime Story’

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In the trailer for series, viewers are taken back to December 26, 1996, when Patsy Ramsey (McCarthy) makes a frantic 911 call to report that her daughter has seemingly been abducted from her bed.

“What follows is a notorious crime story from an era full of them,” states the Netflix logline.

“JonBenét’s body is found tied and gagged in the basement, and the Ramseys’ lives are shattered,” the logline continues. “The new limited series tells the story of the case, filtered through the lens of a decade known for its high-profile crimes — several of which lacked clear resolution.”

The series may not solve the crime within its title, but its characters put forth plenty of theories. “Something isn’t right,” a police officer says in the trailer as he investigates the Ramsey home.

‘Murder Mystery Without An Ending’

Netflix Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey, Clive Owen as John Bennett Ramsey in Episode 106 of The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. Cr. Chris Large/Netflix © 2026

“[The 1990s] ended with Columbine and started with the Menendez brothers, the Susan Smith murder, the OJ trial,” showrunner Richard LaGravenese explains.

“I was fascinated by the challenge of doing something that was a murder mystery without an ending, without being solved,” he adds.

As viewers will see, “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” is as much about the crime itself as it is about the cost of the ensuing media circus to the Ramsey family.

“We all forgot that these were parents and they loved their children,” McCarthy says. “And one of them was taken in such an unimaginably violent, terrible way. That should be the crux of the story, and it became almost non-existent. It became like it didn’t even matter. We were just watching this exciting tale of who did it.”

Adds co-star Owen: “It felt to me that if there was one thing that you could really hold onto as an anchor for the whole thing, it was the fact that it’s a tragedy. It’s not a whodunit; a little girl died.”

Varying Perspectives

Netflix The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. (L to R) Shea Whigham as Alex Hunter in Episode 106 of The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. Cr. Chris Large/Netflix © 2026

In addition to McCarthy and Owen, the series features an ensemble cast that includes Emily Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr., Rory Cochrane, Chris Bauer, Angus Caldwell, Will Patton, John Billingsley, Jeremy Bobb, Jaime Ray Newman, Josh Stamberg, Margo Martindale, Tzi Ma, Kate Butler and Grace Cashman.

“They all had different points of view for all different reasons,” LaGravenese says of the various investigators who attempted — and failed — to solve the crime. “It was an incredible story to tell from all these perspectives.”

As Whigham’s character, District Attorney Hunter, says during the closing moments of the trailer, even if a suspect were convicted, questions would remain.

“The whole country’s looking for an end to this story that makes sense to them,” he says. “Whatever we find, whatever we can prove, it’ll never make sense.”

“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” debuts December 10 on Netflix.