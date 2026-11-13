Sitcom Legend’s Netflix Hit Is Moving to YouTube for Season 9: Here’s Why

During the course of its nine-season run on CBS, “Everybody Loves Raymond” was one of television’s most beloved sitcoms.

After the series wrapped in 2005, series creator and showrunner Phil Rosenthal took an unusual path. Rather than develop another sitcom for a different star he decided to put himself front and center in his own food-based travel series for PBS, “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having.” That show followed Rosenthal as he visited six international cities — Tokyo, Italy, Paris, Hong Kong, Barcelona and Los Angeles — to sample the local cuisine.

Rosenthal then took the concept to Netflix, tweaking the format and changing the title to “Somebody Feeds Phil,” which debuted on the streamer in 2018 and proved successful enough to run for eight seasons before the final Netflix episode debuted in 2025.

While fans may assume the series has run its course, “Somebody Feed Phil” will soon be returning with a ninth season — but not on Netflix.

A Move to YouTube

Play

Earlier this year, Rosenthal announced that “Somebody Feed Phil” would be returning, but will now be seen on YouTube.

As Rosenthal explained in a message he shared when launching his YouTube channel, his goal is to make the show as accessible as possible so that those without a Netflix subscription could be able to enjoy the new episodes.

“One of the things I always loved about ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ was that it was free to watch everywhere,” Rosenthal said. “We are thrilled to announce that Somebody Feed Phil will move to YouTube, where our message of family, friendship, food, travel and laughs can reach the most people.”

The first eight seasons of “Somebody Feed Phil” will remain on Netflix, but the new Season 9 episodes — set to drop in early 2027 — will be available on YouTube.

A New Deal and a New Home

The shift from Netflix to YouTube is part of Rosenthal’s new deal with production company Banijay Americas.

“His comment to me was, ‘I would love my show to be free and to reach as many people as possible,’” Banijay CEO Ben Samek told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

“YouTube is a huge part of that strategy, clearly,” Samek added. “Our goal is to then build the rest of the digital ecosystem and distribution system with his content, both ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ and his other content that we intend to produce.”

That “other content,” Samek noted, had yet to be clearly defined, but would likely include a new format for Rosenthal’s popular “Naked Lunch” podcast, which he hosts alongside Rolling Stone writer David Wild.

During an August 2026 edition of “Naked Lunch,” Rosenthal and Wild addressed the most-asked questions they’d been receiving from fans. At the top of the list was when the ninth season of “Somebody Feed Phil” would be arriving.

Rosenthal confirmed it would debut “2027 on YouTube. We’re the first show to leave Netflix for YouTube. I’m very excited because I think the message of the show should be free and reach all around the world. So I’m so happy about it. I’ve loved the time on Netflix, eight seasons, but here we go. We’re kind of expanding.”







