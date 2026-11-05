When Is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion? (And What to Expect)

Another season of “Love Is Blind” has come to an end. Couples have walked down the aisle and said their I dos. Well, one couple said, “I do.”

“Love Is Blind” Season 11 ended with only two couples making it down the aisle, and only one of those got married. There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to the reunion, and that means you’ll want to watch it the minute it drops on Netflix.

When Is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion?

Netflix Love Is Blind. (L to R) Wilnie Louis, Wilson Monteiro in episode 1111 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The pod squad will be back together on Sunday, Nov. 8. Those who said yes in the pods will be the main focus, as usual. However, there may be some drama from other members of the pod squad. After all, bonds form while in there, and it can lead to some interesting reveals and shocks.

You’ll be able to watch from 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday night. No, this is not a live reunion. Everything has already been recorded, so it’ll be like watching a regular episode of “Love Is Blind” rather than the disaster that the live reunion was a few years ago.

Can You Watch the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion Early?

Netflix Love Is Blind. (L to R) Blake Carver, Erika Ellis in episode 1110 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

There is some exciting news for those who would love to check out the intense reunion early. Netflix is offering some users the opportunity to watch on Saturday, Nov. 7. You will need to visit the official Love is Blind Season 11: Exclusive Reunion Watch Party page, and then RSVP from there.

The page promises some deleted scenes, surprise guests, and a live chat where you can get in on the action with others who are watching. It’s a great way to turn all the reveals into real-time excitement, so make sure you have your golden goblets and own pod squad gathered.

The watch party will be held at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 7. You don’t need a Netflix account to join in, either. All you need is your email, and everything will be sent to you!

What to Expect on the ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion

Netflix Love Is Blind. (L to R) Cam Halloran, Aneha Singh in episode 1112 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The big discussion for right now is all about the only married couple from the season. John Shannon and Sarah Williams have already filed for divorce, and there were hints from the tease at the end of the “Love Is Blind” Season 11 finale that this would be the case. During the teaser, Nick Lachay asks John if he cheated on his wife, and while there are no direct answers, it’s clear that it’s likely the case.

Other topics that are sure to come up will involve Jax ghosting Stew, after deciding that he looked more like Mitt Romney than JFK. There will also be chance to discuss the shocking and heartbreaking breakup between Erika and Blake, as they realized that maybe their lifestyles didn’t quite work together for marriage.

Let’s hope that Nick and Vanessa Lachay are willing to keep asking the hard questions and pushing for reveals. After all, it only works when everyone is held accountable for their actions.