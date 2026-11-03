A ‘Bridgerton’ Title Is Leaving Netflix — And the Timing Is Surprising

While content comes and goes on Netflix, there are certain titles everyone would expect to stick around. Anything to do with “Bridgerton” is one of those titles, and yet, something is leaving just before the holidays.

Not only is this disappointing, but the timing is surprising. After all, we’re closing in on the time of year when this sort of content will be viewed on repeat, and it raises the question of what’s to come in December 2026.

‘Bridgerton: Fireplace’ Is Leaving Netflix

Netflix Bridgerton. (L to R) Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling in episode 303 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

Don’t worry when it comes to the main show or the “Queen Charlotte” spinoff series. “Bridgerton” itself is going nowhere, and eyes are on the fifth season landing an official release date.

Instead, it’s “Bridgerton: Fireplace,” which was one of three 60-minute yule log themes added to the streaming platform in December 2024. “Squid Game” and “Spellbound” were the other two, and they certainly added a sense of popular awe to the living room in the countdown to Christmas.

“Bridgerton: Fireplace” was set in the popular living room from the series. A log fire burned with beautiful and soft background music that would set up for a relaxing atmosphere. Those who watch closely will spot some Easter eggs from the series, including Lady Whistledown’s quill.

The “Bridgerton” Yule Log special will leave Netflix on Nov. 30, 2026, making the last day to watch Nov. 29. So far, Netflix hasn’t said why the content is being removed, as it seemed to be a permanent addition to the global platform. On top of that, it’s being removed just before the holiday season begins. This could hint that another fireplace setting is coming, adding new Easter eggs from the third and fourth seasons.

How Popular Is the ‘Bridgerton’ Fireplace Setting?

Netflix Bridgerton. (L to R) Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2021

Of course, it’s possible that Netflix is just removing some of the less popular fireplace options. After all, there are 18 available for various fandoms. This doesn’t quite track when you look at the viewing figures, though.

What’s On Netflix shares that “Bridgerton: Fireplace” is the eighth most popular at 2.1 million views and 2.1 million hours viewed. It’s just behind the “Paw Patrol Holiday Fireplace,” which is popular with children, and its ahead many of the others that are sticking around.

“Stranger Things: Fireplace” has pulled in just 900,000 views/hours watched, and “Wednesday: Fireplace” is close to the bottom with 300,000 views/hours watched. They were added later than “Bridgerton,” but when we look at “Squid Game” and “Spellbound,” which were added at the same time, they’re still below at 800,000 and 700,000, respectively.

The most popular of all the fireplaces is “Fireplace for Your Home: Crackling Birchwood Fireplace” with more than 30 million views.

The series itself isn’t affected by this decision by the global giant. Netflix owns the “Bridgerton” series, and Season 5 is still to come. The streamer has also renewed it for a sixth season, and now eyes are on whether it will complete the books by Julia Quinn by following the final two Bridgerton siblings in Seasons 7 and 8.