Hit Series With an Impressive 96% Rating Headed to Netflix

The Horror series “From” premiered in 2022 and has gained a fairly dedicated audience. Since then, the critically acclaimed, Harold Perrineau-led series has had four seasons, and the first three are now heading to Netflix. This comes months after the confirmation that the upcoming fifth season would be its last.

According to What’s On Netflix, the first three seasons of “From” will arrive on Netflix on October 19. Previously, the series became available on Netflix in nine countries in 2024. These included the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Poland, and Sweden, as well as countries across the Middle East and North Africa. However, viewers in those countries gained access to only one season before “From” left the platform.

Regarding the premise, “From” centers around a mysterious town that traps everyone who enters, and the residents are threatened by mysterious creatures as they attempt to discover a solution.

‘From’ Has Solid Reviews

Getty Michael Wright, Head of MGM+, Harold Perrineau, Jack Bender, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Jeff Pinkner, and John Griffin

“From” is MGM+’s most-watched series, and its limited availability will likely boost awareness ahead of its final season. Regarding reviews, it currently has an impressive 96% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Its audience rating is also impressive, currently sitting at 76%.

All seasons of the hit show are critically acclaimed. However, its third season is its best-rated, with a current 100% from critics. Its audience score is 73% based on over 1,000 reviews.

In addition to Perrineau, “From” stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Scott McCord, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, and Elizabeth Saunders. The series was created by John Griffin and is executive produced by Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender.

MGM+ Renewed The Series in 2026

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The news came in April 2026 that MGM+ had renewed “From” for its fifth and final season. Notably, this came ahead of season four’s start. Pinkner, Griffin, and Bender released a statement amid the news, telling Deadline, “We are wildly excited to announce that we’ve officially begun work on season 5. Which means we will get the chance to see our story to its conclusion.”

“Which means questions will be answered. Answers will be questioned. And there will surely be a cascade of tears and terrors in between. We are thankful for the support of our friends and partners at MGM+. And we are grateful beyond measure for the mad passion of our entire FROMily. We’re excited to share season 4 with you and hope it whets your appetite for what’s to come.”

Michael Wright, MGM+’s global head, also released a statement. He said, “Since my first meeting with John, Jeff, and Jack five years ago, when I heard their remarkable story, I have been looking forward to one day bringing From’s epic conclusion to our passionate fans.”

He added, “From represents the pinnacle of what MGM+ strives for; world-class talent, cinematic production values, and classic storytelling that keeps you on the edge of your seat. And to our incredible FROMily: we’ve heard you, we’re with you, and we promise a final chapter that is as unforgettable as the mystery itself.”