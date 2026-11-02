Where & When to Watch ‘St. Denis Medical’ Season 3 — And Catch Up on the First Two Seasons

NBC’s Monday night comedy block starts up tonight, Monday, Nov. 2. “St. Denis Medical” Season 3 starts it all, and you will not want to miss out on each new episode. The good news is that you can watch live and on-demand.

What’s even better is that those who missed the series can easily catch up. The first season is already available on a huge streaming giant, with “St. Denis Medical” Season 2 arriving soon.

Where to Watch ‘St. Denis Medical’ Season 3

NBC ST. DENIS MEDICAL — “Dr. Highland” Episode 301 — Pictured: (l-r) Damon Wayans, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce — (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

The new episodes will air on NBC on Mondays, starting from Monday, Nov. 2. All episodes air at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch NBC via your regular cable provider, or through a service such as DirecTV and Sling TV.

If you happen to miss the episodes live, don’t panic! All episodes head to Peacock the following day. From around 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Tuesdays, you’ll be able to stream to your heart’s content on the NBCUniversal streaming platform.

Stick around in the half-hour block afterward. “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” Season 2 also premieres tonight and will run on Mondays straight afterward, offering two mockumentary-style shows back-to-back.

‘St. Denis Medical’ Is Now on Netflix

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There’s even better news for those who need to catch up on the series. “St. Denis Medical” Season 1 joined Netflix in October 2026.

The second season will join the streamer in full starting Tuesday, Nov. 3. So, you may want to wait until you watch the premiere of Season 3, but then you can spend the week catching up on the medical center mockumentary series and then follow up weekly on NBC. Once you start watching this series, you will not want to stop.

You can also still stream all seasons on Peacock. The Netflix addition is a non-exclusive license, similar to “Doc” on Fox heading to the streaming giant. The aim is to get more eyes on the series to help it succeed while it is still on the air. It’s not clear how long it will remain on Netflix, as some agreements are only for a year, so if you want it to stay there, the best thing to do is watch and show Netflix it’s worth investing in.

What Is ‘St. Denis Medical’ About?

NBC ST. DENIS MEDICAL — “Dr. Highland” Episode 301 — Pictured: (l-r) Josh Lawson as Bruce, David Alan Grier as Ron — (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

The comedy follows the staff of a chaotic and underfunded Oregon hospital. Following the similar form of filming as “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” the series brings the high-stress environment of emergency medicine while showing everything that goes on behind the scenes and how the nurses and doctors really feel.

Allison Tolman plays Alex, a devoted nurse who has recently been promoted to Supervising Nurse in the emergency department. Her job is to hold the department together, but can she do that when she struggles with her own life? Then there’s Joy, played by Wendi McLendon-Covey, who is the director of the hospital and wants to turn it into a world-class international medical destination. How do you do that when it’s an understaffed public safety-net hospital?

David Alan Grier, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Jim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi also star in the series.