Canceled CBS Comedy Getting a Second Life on Netflix in November

Broadcast networks have made some shocking cancellation decisions in recent years. One of those was the cancellation of the eight-season comedy “The Neighborhood.” The good news is that fans will get a second chance to watch it all in full, as it arrives on Netflix.

Netflix is licensing some major shows before the end of the year. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” was one of the big releases of October, and now eyes are on “The Neighborhood” coming to Netflix in November.

When Will ‘The Neighborhood’ Be on Netflix?

Getty Sheaun McKinney, Amber Stevens West, Beth Behrs, Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Hank Greenspan, Max Greenfield, Marcel Spears and Skye Townsend attends the finale party of CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” at Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 19, 2026. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

There isn’t too long to wait. What’s On Netflix shares that multiple seasons of “The Neighborhood” will be available to stream as of Nov. 5, 2026.

What’s not clear is how many seasons will stream. By stating “multiple seasons,” it certainly suggests more than one, but it doesn’t mean that all eight are arriving. This is going to be under a non-exclusive agreement, as there are no signs that Paramount+ is losing the show, so it could make sense to give Netflix between four and seven seasons to make people come back to its own platform for the at least one.

This is the way Paramount+ has managed other licenses. Four seasons of “Yellowstone” and one season of “1923” were added to Netflix Canada, meaning that viewers needed to turn to Paramount+ to watch the final installments of both and get the full story.

However, Netflix has secured all seasons of other shows from other networks. All four current seasons of “Will Trent” will join on Nov. 3, and two seasons of “Percy Jackson” are currently streaming and will remain available until the third season premieres on Disney+.

What’s clear is that while “The Neighborhood” gets a second life, it won’t mean a renewal. The show came to an end in 2026, and now everyone has been released from their contracts.

What Is ‘The Neighborhood’ About?

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Premiering in October 2018, “The Neighborhood” stars Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, the unofficial mayor of his neighborhood in Pasadena. He lives with his wife, Tina, and sons, Malcolm and Marty. Fun fact, CBS attempted to bring a spinoff focused on Malcolm and Marty, but it wasn’t picked up from the pilot stage. However, there is a backdoor pilot of sorts in “The Neighborhood” that would set up that storyline.

Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs play Dave and Gemma Johnson, who move into the neighborhood with their son Grover. It’s a tough start, but as the two families become close friends, they notice how much they have in common and how they can help understand differences, especially when it comes to race.

Across the eight seasons, there are 155 episodes to binge-watch. It’s not clear how long they will be on Netflix for, as some deals can be for a few months (such as a few of the Disney+ deals) and some can be for a year or more. “Yellowstone” remains on Netflix, arriving in January 2024 and showing no signs of slowing down, so “The Neighborhood” fans could be in luck and get a similar treatment to make sure they can binge-watch all episodes.