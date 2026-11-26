Filmmaker David Fincher has had an incredible career with some of his most iconic films from the ‘90s, including “Fight Club,” “Seven,” and “The Game.” Fincher was also behind the creation of the thriller series “Mindhunter,” which was hugely popular among its loyal fans.

The show, starring Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench, and Anna Torv as Dr. Wendy Carr, aired for only two seasons on Netflix, from 2017 to 2019, and despite the critical praise for the series, the streaming giant reportedly has no plans to bring it back for a long-awaited third season.

Why ‘Mindhunter’ Won’t Return for Season 3

Fincher discussed the reasons why “Mindhunter” won’t return in an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz on Monday, November 23. Fincher detailed the problems on the show, including his having to become the showrunner and Joe Penhall’s scripts being edited and combined. The project became incredibly costly, and Netflix wanted changes.

“Netflix said, ‘Look, we got to be honest with you. There are two million people who love the show, and the show costs $100 million a season,” Fincher recalled on the podcast, The Wrap reports. “It’s basically guys with styrofoam cups in their hands sitting at stainless steel tables … Is there anything you can do so this audience can grow?’”

He continued, “I said, ‘What do you mean?’ They said, ‘I don’t know. Like, will they ever run after somebody with a gun in their hand?’ And I said, ‘No, that’s not what it is.’ And they were like, ‘We get it, but we have to ask. Can you make concessions to get closer to ‘CSI’?’” Fincher admitted he wasn’t willing to budge and had no intention of changing the show into something it wasn’t.

“I said, ‘No, and I can’t. I won’t. And I don’t think you really want me to.’ And they said, ‘We don’t, but we don’t know how else. How else are we going to grow this?’” he recalled. “So every time somebody says to me, ‘Can’t we bring that back?’ I say, ‘You, here’s what I need you to do. You need to go out. You need to make 10 million friends, and you need each of them to send me $10, and then I’ll do it.’ Things have a time and a place, and the best-laid plans led to not an optimal delivery system or schedule.”

David Fincher Collaborates With Netflix Again

Despite “Mindhunter” not returning to Netflix, Fincher is working with the company again, creating the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” starring Brad Pitt and with a script by Quentin Tarantino. The first reactions to the film were shared a week ago, and there’s been a lot of excitement around it.

“David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ is a wild, hilarious hangout movie,” Variety’s Clayton Davis wrote on X. “Brad Pitt slides back into his beloved Oscar-winning role and gives his best performance since ‘Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood.’ Elizabeth Debicki brings an intoxicating sensuality, and Scott Caan and Peter Weller are such a treat that they could have had triple the screen time. The cinematography is gorgeous. If the 2019 film was a love letter to L.A., this one is a full-on sonnet.”

He added, “It’s also a nice reminder that not every director needs to write their own films, and not every writer needs to direct them. Fincher and Tarantino haven’t been this much fun in years.”