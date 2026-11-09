Brittany Snow Is Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful on ‘Date Night’ at Event With Gorgeous Netflix Co-Star [PHOTOS]

American actress, singer and director Brittany Snow has enjoyed a “date night” at a prestigious event with one of her gorgeous co-stars.

Snow, 40, attended the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 7.

Co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, as it has been every year since it began 15 years ago, this year’s event honored artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve as honorees.

The Gala was attended by a long list of famous stars. They included Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sofia Vergara, Kylie Jenner, Salma Hayek, Andrew Garfield, Sarah Paulson, Viola Davis, Paris Hilton, Emma Watson, Julia Garner, Olivia Munn, Quinta Brunson, Sienna Miller, and Madelaine Petsch.

“Pitch Perfect” star Snow was also on the guest list along with Malin Akerman. Akerman is, of course, her co-star from the Netflix drama series “The Hunting Wives.” Snow took to social media to playfully suggest the pair were on a “date night” together.

Brittany Snow & Malin Akerman Looked Gorgeous Together

Brittany Snow shared a post about her “date night” with her “The Hunting Wives” co-star Malin Akerman with the 3.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a single photograph of the pair looking absolutely phenomenal together. In the snap, Akerman is wearing a sleek, floor-length black strapless gown with a deep, dramatic plunging sweetheart neckline and structural draping along the bust and long, off-the-shoulder sleeves. Snow, meanwhile, is wearing a vibrant, hot pink slip-style maxi dress featuring a subtle V-neckline with delicate spaghetti straps and a low-cut open back.

Snow’s post is a paid one by a tequila brand, so both stars are enjoying a tipple in the photo.

Getty Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Snow’s caption on her post reads, “#ad Date night at LACMA with my wife is never boring. Especially when we find the tequila. Thank you @donjuliotequila. Please drink responsibly. Don’t share w/ anyone under 21.”

The actress’ fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Fans & Followers Love the Pairing of Snow & Akerman

Getty Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

The comments section of Brittany Snow’s post about the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. Suffice it to say that everyone thinks she looks fabulous and that the pairing of her and Malin Akerman is wonderful.

Director, screenwriter, and occasional actress Leah McKendrick commented, “My favorite Barbies 💕.”

Costume designer and actor Brandon Hilton, who worked with Snow and Akerman on “The Hunting Wives,” posted, “my beautiful set moms lol y’all look sooooo stunning ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Pure perfection 😍,” wrote one of Snow’s followers.

“You guysss 🖤🩷,” said someone else.

Somebody else proclaimed, “The most powerful and beautiful duo in the universe! 😍”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “BRITT CALLING MALIN HER WIFE HAS ME GIGGLING AND KICKING MY FEET 😭💖💖 Love you both sm!!”

Could it be that Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman were the most gorgeous “couple” at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala? We certainly think that’s the case.