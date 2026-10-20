Anna Kendrick & Brittany Snow Look Absolutely Pitch Perfect Together on ‘Dorks Night Out’ [PHOTOS]

Close friends Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow enjoyed a “Dorks night out” together this past weekend.

The two stars — both actresses, singers, and directors — attended the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, October 17.

Kendrick, 41, and Snow, 40, have, of course, appeared together in a professional capacity. Both ladies starred in 2012’s “Pitch Perfect,” 2015’s “Pitch Perfect 2,” and 2017’s “Pitch Perfect 3.”

Respectively, Kendrick plays Beca Mitchell and Snow plays Chloe Beale in the hugely popular musical comedy media franchise.

Academy Award-nominated Kendrick took to social media to share some snaps of the two pals’ “Dorks night out” at the event.

Anna Kendrick & Brittany Snow Made a Gorgeous Duo

Anna Kendrick shared some pictures of herself and Brittany Snow from the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala with the 24 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the post includes a carousel of six photographs. Three of them show Kendrick and Snow together, while the other three are solely of Kendrick.

Kendrick wore a plunging black lace peplum gown from Georges Chakra’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. Snow wore a floor-length red sequined slip gown from Max Mara’s Resort 2027 collection. Both ladies looked absolutely gorgeous and they certainly made a stunning duo.

The caption on Kendrick’s post reads, “Dorks night out at The @academymuseum 🎥🤍🖤.”

Snow commented on the post, writing, “The only time ever you’ll be taller than me (and I like it).”

Of course, the two stars’ fans and followers also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Fans Loved Seeing Kendrick & Snow Together

Getty Brittany Snow and Anna Kendrick.

The comments section of Anna Kendrick’s post is absolutely teeming with messages from fans and followers of herself and Brittany Snow. Suffice it to say that everyone loved seeing the two “Pitch Perfect” stars together on the red carpet at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala.

Actress and singer Shelley Regner commented, “Beauties! Setting Instagram on fire 🔥.”

One big fan of the duo wrote, “Yay a bechloe reunion!😍😍😍”

Someone else who was pleased to see Kendrick and Snow together said, “omg love this 😍 everybody loves a good bhloe.”

A highly satisfied user stated, “this is exactly what i ordered.”

“SENDRICK I LOVE YOUUUU,” posted another proponent of the two stars being together.

Meanwhile, somebody else took the opportunity to cheekily request, “It’s never too late for a 4th pitch perfect 🤞🤞(just gonna put this out into the universe).”

Similarly another fan proclaimed, “I need a new movie with these two. If I can’t have Bechloe canon, give me them as a couple in another project! ❤️ This chemistry need to be on my screens again 🥰✨.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “just know that you both managed to BREAK a niche side of the internet this weekend.”

We have to agree with the Instagram community: it’s fabulous to see Anna Kendrick/Beca Mitchell and Brittany Snow/Chloe Beale together on the red carpet. Moreover, we also agree they’re looking absolutely incredible.