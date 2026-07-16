Actress Julia Garner & Musician Husband Mark Foster Are Moving Forward Separately After 6 Years of Marriage

Actress Julia Garner and her musician husband, Mark Foster, have split after almost seven years of marriage.

The Marvel star, 32, who played Shalla-Bal, aka the Silver Surfer, in 2025’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” married the Foster the People lead singer, 42, in December 2019.

Garner is also known for appearing in the Netflix shows “Maniac” and “Inventing Anna,” while Foster is known for albums like 2011’s “Torches,” 2014’s “Supermodel,” 2017’s “Sacred Hearts Club,” and 2024’s “Paradise State of Mind” (per Discogs).

People have revealed the couple have now gone their separate ways.

Getty Mark Foster and Julia Garner.

A source close to Julia Garner and Mark Foster confirmed to People that the couple are no longer together.

The popular publication also confirmed, however, that representatives of both Garner and Foster have been contacted about the matter, but have so far declined to comment on it.

According to Elle, the couple met at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013 outside of the Eccles Theater. Garner told Vogue that they recognized they had a connection after their very first conversation.

She told the fashion magazine, “In our first conversation, we realized that my grandmother lived in the same small town that his dad lives in, just outside of Cleveland.”

After that, the pair ended up seeing each other in Cleveland every year at Christmas time. Garner said, “It kind of became a tradition.”

Foster Proposed in a Romantic Way

Once they had officially started dating, it would be another 10 months before Foster proposed.

“Both of us had a few weeks of quiet before I had to leave for Atlanta to start shooting season three of ‘Ozark,’ so we rented an RV and took a road trip up to Montana to get away from the city and just be together,” Garner told Vogue.

She said that, one morning on the trip, Foster woke her up, made her a cup of coffee, and took her on a walk by a lake. Garner continued, “He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him.”

The couple married at New York’s City Hall — just as Garner’s parents had done 40 years earlier — two days after Christmas in 2019.

But their happy ever after ultimately wasn’t to be and it now appears the marriage has come to an end.

What Are Garner & Foster Up to This Year?

Getty Mark Foster and Julia Garner.

As they come to terms with their separation and seemingly inevitable divorce, both Julia Garner and Mark Foster are keeping themselves busy.

Having already appeared in Madonna’s musical short film “Confessions II” this year, Garner is currently working on the upcoming thriller movie “Tyrant,” as well as the two television series “The Altruists” and “Guilty Creatures” (per IMDb).

As for Foster, he’s currently on tour with Foster the People. According to the band’s official website, their next performance is in Munich in Germany, on Friday, July 17. Their next few gigs will take them to to Barcelona in Spain, Paris in France, Lisbon in Portugal, and Savelletri in Italy. The tour will end on Friday, October 23, in Los Angeles, California.

It’s sad that Julia Garner and Mark Foster have decided to end their relationship. However, we wish them both all the very best with their respective futures.