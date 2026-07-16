‘Gilmore Girls’ House Selling for First Time Since Appearing on the Show — See Inside the Historic Home

While watching “Gilmore Girls,” you might imagine what it would be like to live like Lorelai and Rory in Stars Hollow. Now, you have the chance to do just that… sort of. That’s because a home from the show that boasts charm, historical significance and a Hollywood connection is now on the market.

You Can Live In Lorelai and Rory’s Dreamy Home

“For ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans charmed by the small-town life depicted in the show, here’s your chance to own a slice of Stars Hollow,” Mansion Global reported on Wednesday, July 15. “The original house of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in the much-loved TV series is up for sale for the first time since its cameo in the first episode 26 years ago.”

“The Gothic Revival home from 1875 is in Unionville, Ontario, the neighborhood that stood in for the Gilmores’ fictional hometown of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, for the pilot,” Mansion Global notes. “Its Victorian-era homes and historic Main Street gave viewers the first glimpse of Luke’s Diner, Kim’s Antiques and Miss Patty’s dance studio.”

Go back to the beginning of the show, and you’ll see as it “opens with Lorelai Gilmore crossing Unionville’s Main Street and entering Luke’s Diner to order coffee—and the rest is history,” according to Mansion Global. “Lorelai would have then returned to the two-story house on Victoria Avenue featuring all the charming hallmarks of its era with gabled roofs, a wraparound veranda, white shutters and clapboard siding painted a pastel teal. It’s located on a private lot overlooking a ravine, separated from the neighbors by a row of hedges.”

While Mansion Global mentions that “[i]t was a short-lived stay for Lorelai, however, since the rest of the show was filmed on a set in California,” the real-life home is truly screen-worthy as well as absolutely dreamy.

The Detached Heritage Building Used to Be the Village Bakery

If you were hoping that Lorelai and Rory’s home on the show is just as lovely in real life, you can rest assured that it is.

“Welcome to one of Unionville’s most iconic heritage homes, a truly one-of-a-kind residence circa 1875 where timeless architecture, rich history, and modern comfort come together,” the listing from Sylvia Morris of Century 21 Leading Edge Realty tells potential buyers. “Set on an extraordinary private, tree-lined lot overlooking the ravine and river, this remarkable property is famously known as the home featured in the original Gilmore Girls television production.”

Offering residents four bedrooms and just as many bathrooms in the home that’s approximately 2,840 square feet, the property is on the market for $3.8 million CAD (around $2.76 million USD).

The listing notes that the home, found “in the heart of Historic Unionville,” boasts “[a]uthentic architectural details” that “have been beautifully preserved, including original pine floors, two staircases, a wrap-around verandah, and three fireplaces (2 wood-burning, 1 gas).”

“The open-concept living room showcases exposed wood beams, a wet bar, multiple walkouts to the backyard and patio, and offers flexibility, including the potential for a rear addition behind the fireplace,” the listing explains. “The renovated kitchen features marble countertops, stainless steel gas stove, built-in range hood, integrated Miele appliances, and a walk-out to a private deck.”

The main floor also includes a formal dining room and office complete, while upstairs, “the spacious primary suite offers a charming vintage fireplace and walk-out, along with two additional bedrooms and a cozy sitting room,” per the listing. “The finished lower level is ideal as a recreation room or guest suite with a 3-piece ensuite and ample storage.”

Outside, the new owners will find a peaceful space filled with lush plant life as well as “a beautifully restored approx. 550 sq. ft. detached commercially zoned heritage building,” according to the listing. “The detached heritage building, formerly the village bakery (1910-1984), has been beautifully restored and is fully serviced with heating, air conditioning, electricity, and internet.”

As for the home’s location, the listing says it’s “[j]ust steps to Historic Unionville Main Street, boutique shops, fine dining, cafés, spas, and scenic Toogood Pond.”