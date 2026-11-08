‘Riverdale’s’ Madelaine Petsch Sets Pulses Racing in Revealing Plunging Top at the LACMA Art+Film Gala [PHOTOS]

The 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 7. It was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, as it has been since it began 15 years ago. Every year, it honors different high achievers from the worlds of art and film. This year, artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve were the honorees, with a musical performance by Rosé.

Of course, the event was also attended by a plethora of famous stars. They included Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Salma Hayek, Andrew Garfield, Paris Hilton, Emma Watson, Julia Garner, Olivia Munn, Quinta Brunson, Sarah Paulson, Viola Davis, Sienna Miller, Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, and Madelaine Petsch.

Everyone was looking fabulous. However, Petsch in particular set pulses racing with her stunning outfit. The “Riverdale” actress, 32, took to social media to share her incredible look for the evening with her fans.

Madelaine Petsch Looked Beautiful in Her Black Top & Gold Skirt

Madelaine Petsch shared her look for the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala with the 21.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of seven images from the evening of the event. In the snaps, she is in various poses wearing a revealing and plunging black halter top paired with a patterned cream and gold skirt. One of the shots also shows the black heels she wore with the outfit. She looks absolutely fabulous.

Petsch’s short caption on her post reads, “Last night for @lacma art + film.”

The stars fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section in their droves to have their say on it.

Petsch’s Fans & Followers Love Her Gala Look

Getty Madelaine Petsch at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

The comments section of Madelaine Petsch’s post is flooded with messages from her fans, followers, and famous friends. Needless to say that they all love her look at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Petsch’s gorgeous friend and former “Riverdale” co-star Camila Mendes posted two emojis that said everything she needed to say: “🥵🔥.”

One of Petsch’s followers commented, “🔥 Fave look of the night !!!”

Another follower wrote, “THE FLAWLESS HAIR, OH MY GOD!”

Someone else said, “Ma’am, you are glowing!!!😍😍”

“I might have fainted when I saw these photos,” proclaimed somebody else.

“How was anyone able to function,” queried another individual humorously.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Hey called to say you’re the most beautiful human alive ❤️.”

Petsch has enjoyed a busy 2026. She reprised her role as Maya Lucas in the horror movie sequel “The Strangers – Chapter 3,” starred in the drama film “Pretty Babies,” and appeared in two episodes of the horror anthology television series “American Horror Story: 13.”

If you’d like to see more of Petsch, she’s got plenty of upcoming projects lined up. She will star in the rom-com “I Wish I Never Had Sex with Him” and the romance movie “Chasing Red.” Petsch has also been named in the cast for the second season of Netflix’s mystery series “The Watcher.” None of those productions yet have confirmed release dates.

We look forward to watching all of Madelaine Petsch’s upcoming work and wish her well with everything she does.

Madelaine Petsch’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.