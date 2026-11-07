Tiger Woods & Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Reunite in Ultra-Rare Family Photo to Celebrate Their Son

Golf legend Tiger Woods reunited with , Elin Nordegren, for an ultra-rare photo celebrating their son, Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren Reunite to Celebrate Their Son

The former couple was married for six years before their high-profile divorce in 2010. The couple shares two children: daughter Sam Alexis Woods, born in 2007, and son Charlie Axel Woods, born in 2009. In photos obtained by the New York Post, the former couple came together to celebrate their son, Charlie, at a signing day at Benjamin High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on November 6.

People reports that Charlie is following in his famous father’s footsteps and “verbally committed to play golf at Florida State University in February.” In the photo, Tiger and Charlie wore red Florida State University T-shirts.

Nordegren wore a similar color, and her boyfriend, former NFL star Jordan Cameron, and their three children, Arthur, Zeta and Freya, also posed for the photo in Florida State University outfits. They have a beautiful, blended family, and all looked so happy to be there to celebrate Charlie. Charlie’s older sister, Sam, was not pictured, and it was unclear where she was that day.

A source told People in 2020 that Tiger “loves spending time with Charlie on the golf course,” and “has a completely different vibe than Earl had while working with him.” Tiger was coached by his father, Earl Woods.

How Elin Nordegren Recovered From Divorce

Getty Elin Nordegren and her daughter Sam Woods

Nordegren dealt with a highly publicized divorce after infidelity claims emerged about Woods. “It’s hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden — was it a lie?” she told People after the fallout. “You’re struggling because it wasn’t real. But I survived. It was hard, but it didn’t kill me.”

In her interview, she also gave an honest update about how she was doing. “As anyone who has gone through a divorce knows, it is never easy,” she said. “Every day is a little easier than the one before, but I still have a lot of healing to do. I have been through stages of disbelief and shock, to anger and ultimately grief over the loss of the family I so badly wanted for my children. I have learned a lot about myself, about the world and about people around me.”

She continued, “Even though I have been as disappointed as I have ever been, as sad as I have ever been and as angry as I have ever been, I also feel stronger than I ever have. I have confidence in my beliefs, my decisions and myself.”

At the time of their split, Woods and Nordegren announced a statement. “We are sad that our marriage is over and we wish each other the very best for the future,” the statement said, CNN reports. “While we are no longer married, we are the parents of two wonderful children and their happiness has been, and will always be, of paramount importance to both of us.”