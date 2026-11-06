The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Bikini Pics of the Week Ending 6/11 [SEE]

Celebrities so often provide the body goals many “normal” people strive to achieve. Therefore, there’s a widespread fascination with seeing famous people in their swimwear.

Luckily, many big stars aren’t shy in delivering on that front. Proud celebs love to show off the physiques they’ve worked so hard to achieve.

In this piece, we’ll look at the most jaw-dropping celebrity bikini snaps shared by stars in the first week of November 2026.

Simone Biles

American artistic gymnast Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, shared a carousel of 20 photos and videos with the 11.7 million followers on her Instagram account this week. Slide six on the carousel was a snap of Biles, 29, showing off her athletic figure while wearing a sparkling red string bikini.

Cat Deeley

English television presenter Cat Deeley, who’s known best in the United States for hosting the reality dance competition show “So You Think You Can Dance,” shared a carousel of 20 photographs with the 548,000 followers on her Instagram account this week. The collection included several of Deeley, 50, in a tiny brown bikini, and some of her in a white swimsuit.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

English actress, model, and Jason Statham’s fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a carousel of images from her collaboration collection with luxury swimwear brand ViX Paula Hermanny. The five images, shared with the 20.6 million followers on her Instagram account, show Huntington-Whiteley, 39, looking superb wearing both bikinis and swimsuits.

Sofia Vergara

Colombian-American actress, television personality, and former model Sofia Vergara, 54, actually posted a throwback video of herself in a bikini this week. Sharing it with the 35.7 million followers on her Instagram account, the 73-second video shows a younger Vergara (likely in her 20s) wearing a multicolored bikini at a resort in Mexico.

Jennie

Blackpink singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress Jennie Kim, 30, better known simply as Jennie, shared a whole album of bikini snaps with the 89.3 million followers on her Instagram account this week. Specifically, the South Korean’s album includes 18 images, 16 of which show her in a tiny olive bikini in a beautiful garden.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, 45, shared a stunning collection of bikini snaps from Uluwatu, Bali, with the 11.9 million followers on her Instagram account. Her post includes 14 pictures in the beautiful resort, most of which show her wearing a zebra-print string bikini. Some of the snaps also feature her fiancé, the Australian fashion designer Buck Palmer.

Brooks Nader

Getty Brooks Nader.

American model and television personality Brooks Nader shared her bikini snap as part of her Halloween celebrations this week. Nader, 29, paid tribute to Pamela Anderson’s 2001 Playboy cover photo by replicating it a pink bikini. Her post (which isn’t embeddable here, so you’ll need to click the link to see it), shared with the 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account, included two photos. They were Anderson’s original and her fabulous recreation of it.

So there you have it: the most jaw-dropping celebrity bikini snaps of the week. Don’t forget to check back in seven days for next week’s edition.