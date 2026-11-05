Jennifer Garner Reveals Intimate Details of ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Garner shared an unexpected story from her past. The actress was a guest on the “Happy Hour with Ina Garten” podcast, where she got in the holiday spirit. Garner, 54, talked about one particularly memorable Thanksgiving.

Her career truly took off with the TV series “Alias,” which also starred future A-lister Bradley Cooper, 51. It was also during this time that Garner entered a relationship with and eventually married Ben Affleck, 54. “Alias” ran from 2001 to 2006, and Garner confirmed the day in question took place near the end of the series.

The actress’s positive memories of this Thanksgiving are due to a wholesome reason. Garner, Affleck, and Cooper may have gone in different directions in life, but the actress feels they’ll always have that one special day between them.

Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Thanksgiving Involved Cooking With Family And ‘Alias’ Co-Stars

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Jennifer Garner has three children with Ben Affleck. The pair were married from 2005 to 2018. They were separated for three years before finalizing their divorce. While the marriage may have ended, Garner continues to hold on to happy memories from it.

The “Alias” told Ina Garten, 78, that her most cherished Thanksgiving memories are from when her children were very young. Garner adored the days when the family were together, with each person assuming a specific responsibility. Things became better one Thanksgiving when Garner’s “Alias” castmates spent the holiday with them.

Garner recalled that Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, and Bradley Cooper were with Affleck and herself in a “big house.” She said that everyone got together to make food for the children, which made it all feel special to her. Garner continues to associate her castmates with family, referring to them as such more than two decades after the show ended.

“My kids were little, and Ben and I were there, and we all cooked,” Garner told Garten on the podcast. “Bradley made the stuffing, and Victor made… I think Victor’s sister came. It was just our little “Alias” family cooking together. It was so special.”

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Continue To Spend Thanksgiving Together

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Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have kept a positive relationship despite their divorce. Garner famously supported Affleck during a difficult period in his life, with Affleck publicly crediting her for it. The pair have long maintained that their main priority is their children.

According to PEOPLE, Affleck and Garner spent the previous year’s Thanksgiving together, along with their family. The outlet claimed that Garner is the one who generally does the cooking, referring to her as “a great chef.” Their association with the day isn’t limited to their homes either.

The two have also been regular volunteers during the holiday season. Affleck and Garner have been seen serving free meals at The Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Street Fair. Their consistently united front has brought the former couple widespread praise and admiration.

Garner was set to star in Affleck’s latest directorial effort, “Animals,” as the female lead. However, the actress turned it down when Affleck decided to play the male lead, saying it would bring up too much “baggage.” Although initially disappointed, Affleck eventually agreed with his ex-wife’s assessment.