Martha Stewart Returns to the Spotlight at Star-Studded NYC Event After Controversial Halloween Costume

Martha Stewart is back in the spotlight after facing criticism over her controversial Halloween costume.

The 85-year-old lifestyle expert attended the New York Public Library’s 2026 Library Lions Gala at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building in New York City, where she received a special honor alongside several prominent authors and public figures.

Stewart shared photos from the event on Instagram, including images of herself showing off her cookbook.

“Last night at @nypl six people of letters were honored as Library Lions, me included,” Stewart wrote. “This is a special honor and I am so proud to be included along with @aaronsorkin, @jesmynward, @joyharjoforreal, @stephenking and @georgepacker.”

The appearance followed several days of controversy surrounding Stewart’s Halloween costume, which drew criticism for depicting a person experiencing homelessness.

Martha Stewart Celebrates New York Public Library Honor Alongside Famous Authors

Stewart joined Aaron Sorkin, Jesmyn Ward, Joy Harjo, Stephen King and George Packer as honorees at the New York Public Library’s annual Library Lions Gala.

The event recognizes individuals for their contributions to literature, culture and the arts.

Stewart shared her appreciation for the evening in her Instagram post, praising the venue’s decorations and the library staff.

“The library was beautifully decorated by @david_stark_design — monumental arrangements of autumn leaves filled the stone urns,” she wrote.

“Thank you Library staff for a gorgeous and celebratory event. I and my guests were so delighted and thrilled to be there.”

The gala took place shortly after Stewart publicly addressed criticism of her Halloween costume, including comments she made during a November 3 appearance in Orlando, Florida.

‘Today’ Show Mishap Led to Stewart’s Controversial Halloween Costume

Stewart faced backlash after posting a photo of herself wearing ripped jeans, a cream-colored cardigan and a black knit cap on October 31.

She held a cardboard sign reading, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

Stewart later deleted the image after social media users criticized the costume for making light of homelessness.

During an appearance at the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando on November 3, Stewart explained how she came up with the outfit.

According to video obtained by TMZ, Stewart blamed a mishap involving “Today” co-anchor Craig Melvin for leaving her without the sweater she had planned to wear.

“He spilled chocolate all over my sweater, which I was going to wear on Halloween night,” Stewart said.

The incident occurred during Stewart’s October 30 appearance on “Today,” when Melvin dressed as Snoop Dogg for the show’s Halloween celebration.

While helping Stewart decorate a cheesecake, Melvin accidentally spilled chocolate ganache on her sweater.

“Real Snoop would never do that,” Stewart joked during the broadcast.

At the Orlando event, Stewart explained that she had little time to prepare for a Halloween party after discovering the stain.

“So when I picked up the sweater I said, ‘Oh god it’s so dirty and I only have 10 minutes to get dressed up for this Halloween party,’ so the easiest costume was to get dressed up as bum,” she said.

Stewart also described how she decided to add the cardboard sign.

“I looked at myself. I said, ‘You really look hungry and homeless.’ So I wrote a sign that said ‘I’m hungry,’ and boy, did that go off.”

Martha Stewart Apologizes After Halloween Costume Draws Criticism

Following the backlash, Stewart initially defended her intentions in a November 1 statement to People magazine.

She said the costume was intended to “bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness.”

Stewart also pointed to her support for charitable organizations that assist people experiencing homelessness.

However, she subsequently issued a public apology on Instagram, acknowledging that the costume was inappropriate.

“It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up,” Stewart wrote.

“I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry.”