Leslie Bibb Wishes Long-Term Partner Sam Rockwell a Happy Birthday With a Photo Drop of Their Relationship History [SEE]

Actress and former model Leslie Bibb has wished her long-term partner Sam Rockwell a happy birthday — and she’s treated us all to a pictorial history of the couple’s relationship in doing so.

“The White Lotus” star Bibb, 52, and Academy Award-winning actor Rockwell, who turns 58 today (Thursday, November 5), met in Los Angeles when Rockwell was filming 2008’s historical drama movie “Frost/Nixon” (per Today), and have been together since 2007.

Bibb took to social media to share her birthday tribute to Rockwell with her fans.

Leslie Bibb Calls Partner Sam Rockwell ‘An Icon’

Leslie Bibb shared her birthday tribute to partner Sam Rockwell with the 418,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of no less than 20 photographs. The first picture shows Rockwell on the cover of the Fall 2026 issue of Icon America magazine. 15 of the remaining 19 show Bibb and Rockwell together, whether it be kissing on the sofa, celebrating Christmas, with their pet dog, at the Oscars, or otherwise. The other snaps are Rockwell on his own and a picture of a love lock, from a love lock bridge in Paris, with “Rockwell loves Bibb” written on it.

The caption on Bibb’s post reads, “okay, you kind of are an icon baby…happy birthday sammy…this is my 20th time saying that to you…i remember that first birthday like it was yesterday…at the chateau in room 68 with greenblatts chocolate cake and a bottle of blanton’s bourbon…god i am so lucky to still be saying those words to you…oh and i can’t forget these three words…i love you…xolb.”

Pharoahe Monch’s 1999 hardcore hip-hop track “Simon Says” plays over the post.

Bibb’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Lots of People Wished Rockwell a Happy Birthday

Getty Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb.

The comments section of Leslie Bibb’s birthday tribute to Sam Rockwell is teeming with messages from her fans, followers, and friends. Primarily, they express admiration for Bibb and Rockwell’s relationship and wish the latter a happy birthday.

One of Bibb’s followers commented, “Your love is an inspiration. Happy birthday to the king!! 👑”

Another follower posted, “🎂 Aww! Happy Birthday to Sam! Ya’ll are too extremely cute! 🥰”

Somebody else wrote, “Sammy, Happy Birthday! You are a treasure we are so thankful to know & love! And adore your words to your luv my @lesliebibb ! The two of you together are magical!”

“You two are so adorables. Happiest of Birthdays to the coolest guy SR🥳🥳🎂🎂😎😎,” said someone else.

One individual proclaimed, “You guys will always be couple goals. Happy birthday Sam!”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Happy Birthday to my favourite actor! ❤️ Hugs from Italy to you both!”

We’d like to take this opportunity to send our own happy birthday wishes to Sam Rockwell as he turns 58. We hope he has the most fabulous day having fun and spending time with his nearest and dearest.

You can catch Leslie Bibb in the upcoming movies “Hal” and “Upgraded 2.” Sam Rockwell, meanwhile, will appear in the likes of “Tumor,” “The Heart,” “Hellhound,” “A Guy Walks Into a Bar,” and several other upcoming projects. We look forward to watching them all.

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.