Sharon Stone, 68, Seen in Ultra-Rare Photos With Her Son, Quinn, & He Is All Grown Up

Sharon Stone has three sons, and at the screening of her upcoming film, “Wild Horse Nine,” she was spotted with her son, Quinn. Quinn is rarely seen in public and prefers a life away from the spotlight, so fans welcomed this rare public appearance.

Sharon Stone Seen in Rare Public Appearance With Her Son Quinn

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Stone is seen wearing all black, including a black leather jacket and heeled ankle boots. She smiles broadly as she walks alongside Quinn. He is all grown up and is dressed in a gray suit and white collared top. He left the top buttons undone for a more relaxed look.

Sharon Stone’s Youngest Son

Quinn is Stone’s youngest child, whom she adopted in 2006. She welcomed her first child in 2000, when she and her then-husband Phil Bronstein adopted Roan. In 2005, she adopted her second son, Laird.

On May 20, Stone posted a rare throwback photo of Quinn to celebrate his 20th birthday. The photo shows him as a child holding up a certificate. In the caption, she wrote, “And now you’re 20!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my baby boy. I love you Quinn.”

In an Instagram post in March, Stone inspired by her son. “Quinn in five minutes, a quick painting of my son I really enjoyed doing,” she wrote. She posted another painting in August, also inspired by Quinn. “New painting I did. What do you think? QUINN,” she shared.

Sharon Stone Discusses Motherhood

Getty Sharon Stone poses with her sons Roan Stone, Quinn Stone and Laird Stone

Stone is a successful actress, but motherhood is perhaps what she is most proud of, and she has spoken fondly about her sons in multiple interviews over the years. In a 2023 interview with People, she said, “I’m grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn’t prioritize Hollywood, because they certainly didn’t prioritize me.”

In 2018, she told People, “This is a very good period of my life right now—my life is happy.” She continued, “I live in the same house I’ve had for 25 years, and I feel happy waking up in my house with my kids. They’re at a wonderful age when we don’t have to have a nanny living with us anymore. I can wake up on a Saturday and I come downstairs, and they’re playing and we hang out. We swim, play basketball, we watch movies. We have such a lovely family dynamic.”

Raising her sons as a single mother has been a challenge for Stone, but one she has risen to. “When you decide to take on this big adventure of being a single parent, you don’t know what it’s going to be like,” she said. “You think, how am I ever going to do this all? It’s just a lot. Even with the help that we’re so blessed to be able to have, your hair’s still going down the drain in the shower. It’s just a lot.”