Justin Timberlake Reportedly Addressing Britney Spears and Janet Jackson Controversies in New Docuseries

Justin Timberlake will reportedly release a four-part docuseries in December addressing the infamous 2004 Super Bowl Controversy. Variety revealed in an exclusive report that Apple TV will release Timberlake’s “tell-all” docuseries featuring Janet Jackson herself.

This series will reportedly show both singers discussing the “wardrobe malfunction” that occurred during their Super Bowl performance, when Timberlake pulled away Jackson’s costume and accidentally exposed her bare breast. Representatives of Timberlake, Jackson, and Apple did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.

In addition, Variety reported that the docuseries will show Timberlake addressing recent comments made by his former girlfriend, Britney Spears, about their relationship.

Justin Timberlake Will Address Some Of His Biggest Controversies

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The 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show remains one of the most controversial moments in television history. After Timberlake publicly apologized for the incident, he walked away from it with his career relatively unscathed. However, it left Jackson blacklisted from the music industry for several years.

Timberlake faced renewed criticism over the fiasco after the release of the 2021 documentary “Framing Britney Spears.” It also sparked backlash over the tabloid accusations made against Spears following her breakup with Timberlake.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake responded, according to Rolling Stone. “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life, but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

Timberlake later faced more backlash after Spears released her 2023 memoir, “The Woman in Me,” in which the “Toxic’ singer discussed their relationship from 1999 to 2002. Spears alleged that the “Selfish” singer cheated on her multiple times while they were dating. She also claimed that she became pregnant with his child, but because Timberlake didn’t want to be a father, she had an abortion.

Justin Timberlake Has Faced Legal And Health Challenges in Recent Years

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The news of this docuseries comes as Timberlake has kept a relatively low profile since his “Forget Tomorrow” tour. In July 2025, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which affected his ability to perform. Although he considered ending the tour because of his health issues, he chose to continue.

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram at the time. “When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Timberlake also stepped away from the public eye following his conviction for charges of driving while intoxicated in June 2024. Though Timberlake ran a stop sign, his lawyers claimed he was not legally intoxicated at the time of the arrest, which occurred shortly before he was set to go on tour.

The exact premiere date for the docuseries, which Fisher Stevens will reportedly direct, has not been announced yet. For now, additional details about the series are being kept under wraps.