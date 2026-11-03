Matthew Broderick Recalls How Meeting Warren Beatty Led to a Three-Month Stay at His House

Matthew Broderick expected a meeting with Warren Beatty to last a few hours. Instead, he ended up staying at the Hollywood legend’s Los Angeles home for three months.

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor, 64, shared the unusual story during the Oct. 22 premiere episode of the podcast “Nepo, Baby!,” according to People.

Broderick had traveled to Los Angeles to meet Beatty, 89, about the 2016 romantic comedy “Rules Don’t Apply.” Although he was excited about the opportunity, he admitted that meeting the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker made him nervous.

“I went to LA to meet him,” Broderick recalled. “I remember I was early driving up the hill to Mulholland … I had to pull over and wait at a curb for a while, just sweating.”

What started as a dinner meeting eventually became an extended stay at Beatty’s guest house while the two worked on the film.

Matthew Broderick’s Meeting with Warren Beatty Takes an Unexpected Turn

Broderick remembered arriving at Beatty’s home, where the actor greeted him dressed for dinner.

The two spent the evening discussing “Rules Don’t Apply,” a film Beatty wrote, directed and starred in.

Their conversation continued late into the night, prompting Beatty to offer Broderick somewhere to sleep rather than have him leave.

Broderick accepted the invitation, expecting to head home the following morning.

However, his plans changed when he encountered Beatty preparing oatmeal in the kitchen.

“I said, ‘I have to get home. I gotta, I have to go to the gym,'” Broderick recalled.

Beatty had a simple response: “We have a gym!”

That exchange marked the beginning of a much longer visit than Broderick had anticipated.

Panoramic Pictures Matthew Broderick in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Broderick Spends Three Months at Beatty’s Guest House

Rather than returning home after their initial meeting, Broderick stayed in Beatty’s guest house as production on “Rules Don’t Apply” moved forward.

“The reason I say it might be the longest meeting ever is I did the movie and stayed there,” Broderick explained.

Beatty’s property included a separate guest house, allowing Broderick to remain nearby throughout filming.

“That meeting in a way went on for like three months because I never left,” he joked.

The arrangement gave Broderick an unusual introduction to working with Beatty, whose career includes films such as “Bonnie and Clyde” and “Reds.”

For Broderick, what began as an intimidating professional meeting turned into a memorable experience that he can now laugh about a decade later.

Matthew Broderick Reflects on Working on ‘Rules Don’t Apply’

Released in 2016, “Rules Don’t Apply” follows characters navigating Hollywood in the late 1950s, with Beatty portraying businessman Howard Hughes.

The film also stars Lily Collins, Alden Ehrenreich and Beatty’s wife, Annette Bening.

Broderick’s story came during the debut episode of “Nepo, Baby!,” a podcast exploring family connections, Hollywood careers and the experiences of people associated with famous families.

The actor continues working across film and theater. His upcoming project, “The Best Is Yet to Come,” reunites him with his “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” costar Alan Ruck and also features Mary-Louise Parker.

For now, Broderick has a particularly memorable story about the time a Hollywood meeting turned into three months of living at his director’s house.