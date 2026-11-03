Johnny Depp Breaks Silence on Captain Jack Sparrow Return in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Captain Jack Sparrow may not have sailed his last voyage after all.

Johnny Depp has revealed that he is open to returning to Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, nearly a decade after his last appearance.

However, the Hollywood star has one condition before he would consider returning to the role that made him a global box-office sensation.

Depp, 63, addressed his possible comeback in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting his upcoming movie, “Ebenezer.”

Johnny Depp Reveals His One Condition for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Return

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The “Edward Scissorhands” actor made it clear that he has not completely ruled out playing Captain Jack Sparrow again.

However, he wants any potential return to give the beloved character and franchise a more satisfying conclusion.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Monday, November 2, Depp said he would consider coming back if the filmmakers got the story’s direction right.

He explained that his main interest would be to “just to send them off on a better note.”

While the comments offer hope to longtime fans, the Oscar-nominated actor stopped short of confirming that he has signed on for another film.

Johnny Depp Opens Up About His Friendship With Jerry Bruckheimer

Getty Actor Johnny Depp

One person who could help bring Depp back is longtime “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The actor spoke warmly about their relationship and said he’s willing to collaborate with him again.

“I will go to work with [Jerry] Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything,” Depp told Entertainment Tonight, as reported by Variety.

Bruckheimer, 83, has also publicly supported bringing the actor back as Captain Jack Sparrow.

During Disney’s D23 event in August 2026, the producer confirmed that discussions were underway with Depp while work continued on the screenplay.

However, no final agreement or casting announcement has been made.

Why Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Return Is Significant

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Depp first appeared as Captain Jack Sparrow in the 2003 blockbuster “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.”

His portrayal of the eccentric pirate earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and made the character one of Disney’s most recognizable figures.

He returned for four sequels, most recently appearing in 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Together, the five films grossed more than $4.5 billion worldwide, per Variety.

Depp’s future with the franchise became uncertain amid his highly publicized legal disputes with former wife Amber Heard.

During his 2022 defamation trial, the actor indicated that he would not return to the Disney franchise, Entertainment Weekly.

His latest remarks suggest that his position has since changed.

Is Johnny Depp Returning for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

Despite the renewed interest, Depp’s return has not been officially confirmed.

Disney has been developing another installment of the franchise, but the project has experienced several delays as producers continue working on the story.

Bruckheimer has previously emphasized the importance of getting the screenplay right before moving forward.

Meanwhile, Depp is preparing for the release of “Ebenezer,” a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” scheduled to arrive in theaters on Friday, November 13.

For now, fans hoping to see Captain Jack Sparrow on the big screen again have a reason to be optimistic, although the actor’s involvement remains undecided.