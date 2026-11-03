Sydney Sweeney Dressed as Cindy Lou Who for Lingerie Brand Is Christmas Come Early for Her Fans [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

The gorgeous Sydney Sweeney continues to ignore the naysayers in the latest raunchy advert for her lingerie brand Syrn.

Sweeney, 29, has harshly received criticism from every angle this past year. First it was for the suggestion that she has “great jeans (genes)” in an American Eagle slogan, then it was for supposedly sexualizing sport by getting naked in a campaign for sports betting platform Novig, and more recently it’s for putting a raunchy spin on various festive characters, including Kevin McCallister from “Home Alone,” in adverts for Syrn.

However, Sweeney bravely persists with her racy campaigns. In her latest for Syrn, she has dressed in a manner reminiscent of Cindy Lou Who, the beloved fictional character created by Dr. Seuss for his 1957 children’s book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

The look was shared in a number of posts on Syrn’s social media accounts.

Sydney Sweeney Dazzles as Cindy Lou Who

Sydney Sweeney’s Cindy Lou Who look was shared with the the official account of Sweeney’s lingerie brand Syrn.

One of the posts includes a carousel of two photographs of Sweeney in the outfit. In the snaps, Sweeney is on a festive set resembling Whoville and wearing Syrn’s flannel cami and shorts pyjama set in the color “Snow Problem”. She also has her hair and makeup done in a way that strongly resembles Cindy Lou Who (the character played and voiced in movies by Taylor Momsen and Cameron Seely, respectively). Needless to say she looks fantastic.

The caption on Syrn’s post begins, “Us on November 1st 🎄🎁.”

It concludes with sales pitch that says, “Sign up today and be the first shop our Playful collection on 11.04 at 8 am PT with exclusive early access.”

Syrn’s followers and Sweeney’s fans loved the pictures and the products on show in them, with one person commenting, “omg i can’t wait!!! I’m so excited for this!❤️”

Another individual wrote, “Love that Sydney!❤️”

“I NEED THAT 😍😍😍,” said someone else.

Finally, somebody else posted, “oh this syrn holiday season is about to be amazing 🔥.”

However, that wasn’t the only post Syrn made with Sweeney in the festive outfit.

Syrn Also Posted a Video of ‘Sydney Lou Who’

In another post, Syrn shared a video of Sydney Sweeney in the Cindy Lou Who-esque outfit.

Specifically, it’s an eight-second clip, complete with festive music, in which Sweeny is wearing the same outfit from the previously discussed photographs. She is also on the same festive set, as fake snow falls around her. She gets into position to pose for various photographs and looks to be having a fun time as the camera operators work their magic.

The caption on this post starts, “Snow day on set ❄️.”

It ends, “Syd wears the Flannel Cami and Shorts in the color Snow Problem. Available 11.04 at 8am PT for early access.”

Of course, Syrn’s followers and Sweeney’s fans loved this one, too, as one person took to the comments section to proclaim, “Christmas is coming early this year 🎁.”

Another Instagram user humorously posted, “Sydney Lou who😂😂😂.”

Last but not least, somebody else said, “Literally so perfect and adorable 🎄🎁.”

Anyone looking to see even more of Sweeney has plenty to look forward to, as she has several upcoming acting projects confirmed. They include three movies coming in 2027 alone. Those movies are the thriller sequel “The Housemaid’s Secret,” the military sci-fi action space opera film “Gundam,” and the tragicomedy “Custom of the Country.”

We’ll look forward to them all.

Sydney Sweeney’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.