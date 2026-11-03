Actor Who Passed on ‘Modern Family’ Jokes He Could Have Had a Golden Helicopter

Rob Corddry has a funny way of looking back at the television role he turned down. The actor was offered the chance to play Phil Dunphy on “Modern Family.” However, he chose another project instead. Years later, Corddry joked that accepting the ABC sitcom could have left him doing interviews from a helicopter made of gold.

According to Parade, Corddry recently discussed the missed opportunity during an appearance on “Obsessed: The Podcast.” The 55-year-old comedian reflected on passing up a show that became a major television hit.

“I would probably be doing this interview from a helicopter made out of gold. That was ‘Modern Family.'”

The actor confirmed that he had been offered the role of Phil Dunphy. The character eventually became one of television’s best-known sitcom dads. Ty Burrell ultimately landed the part and played Phil throughout the show’s run.

Why He Turned Down “Modern Family”

Corddry’s decision came at a busy point in his career. He had recently left “The Daily Show” and was considering two television opportunities. One was the ABC sitcom, while the other was HBO’s “Ballers,” starring Dwayne Johnson.

“I chose HBO over network TV,” Corddry explained.

He also acknowledged that HBO paid well. However, he recognized that the financial rewards from the successful ABC comedy could have been considerably greater.

“HBO pays very well, but it’s not paying whatever that was at ABC,” he said.

Despite his comments about the money he might have missed on “Modern Family,” Corddry said he never regretted his decision. He also revealed that he had spoken with Burrell about the casting situation. That conversation made him comfortable discussing the story publicly.

Matt LeBlanc Also Passed on the Role

Corddry wasn’t the only familiar television actor who had the opportunity to become Phil Dunphy on “Modern Family.” According to MovieWeb, Matt LeBlanc also passed on the part.

The “Friends” star was considered for the character before Burrell was cast. LeBlanc reportedly felt he couldn’t do the role justice. He also suspected the character had been written for someone else. That instinct proved accurate, as the show’s creators later indicated that Burrell had been their preferred choice.

Ty Burrell Made Phil Dunphy His Own

According to Parade, the story of Corddry turning down the role had surfaced years earlier. In the 2020 book “Modern Family: The Untold Oral History of One of Television’s Groundbreaking Sitcoms,” executive producer Jeffrey Morton recalled recommending Corddry for the part.

Morton also remembered the actor’s response after passing on the opportunity.

“Well, I guess that wasn’t my best decision,” Corddry reportedly told him.

Burrell went on to play Phil for all 11 seasons of the comedy. His performance earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards. The series also collected 22 Emmy Awards during its run from 2009 to 2020.

Meanwhile, Corddry spent five seasons playing Joe Krutel on “Ballers.” He also continued working across comedy and drama.

Corddry may have missed out on playing one of television’s most recognizable dads on “Modern Family”. However, his comments show that he can look back on the decision with a sense of perspective.