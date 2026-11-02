Beloved ESPN & ABC Host Steps Away After 25 Years Amid ‘Worrisome’ Health Update

Longtime ESPN and ABC personality Mike Wilbon, 67, announced on November 2, 2026, that he’s taking an “indefinite leave” from his hosting duties to address health issues he can no longer ignore.

Wilbon, who has co-hosted ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” with Tony Kornheiser since 2001, insisted he’s not retiring from television in his social media update, calling it his own “trip to the injured list.”

Mike Wilbon Says Many of His ESPN Colleagues Have Been Concerned About Him in Recent Months

Getty ESPN’s Michael Wilbon reports before Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024.

In Wilbon’s update, posted to social media in white text over a black background, he wrote, “Struggles with multiple health issues in recent months lead me to take an indefinite leave of absence from my PTI and NBA duties at ESPN and ABC.”

He then admitted, “Probably, I should have listened to medical professionals and people closest to me, yep Kornheiser included, who saw worrisome signs in recent years that suggested I take time away earlier. But I didn’t.”

Wilbon acknowledged that as his “issues have become bigger,” he can’t ignore them any longer. He assured fans the challenges he’s facing “are all health related, not to alcohol (I’m not swearing off the now-and-then Kier Royale) and not to gambling (those winds of change I find loathsome).”

“I have loved sparring and hosting PTI with Tony every single day these past 25 years,” Wilbon continued. “And I’m incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement of my colleagues as I take this time away to concentrate on me, specifically on my well-being. I have no idea exactly how this part of my journey will wind up. The goal is to come out of it feeling much better than I do now and ready to return to sparring with Tony.”

Mike Wilbon’s ESPN Colleagues Are Rallying Around Him

Many of Wilbon’s ESPN colleagues commented on his post, wishing him well and expressing relief that he’s taking the time to get well, including “SportsCenter” anchor Madelyn Burke, who wrote, “Sending good vibes my friend, get well soon! 🫶✨”

Hannah Storm commented, “So glad you are taking care of yourself right now! The world needs a healthy Wilbon! 🙏🏻💪🏻”

ESPN basketball analyst Monica McNutt chimed in, “Please take care, sending you love!”

Stars beyond the sports world are also sending their support, including MS NOW host Luke Russert, who wrote, “You’ve been on the grind for decades— well deserved time to recharge and rebalance. 🙏”

LaRoyce Hawkins, who just left “Chicago P.D.” after more than a decade, commented, “take your time OG✊🏾”

Fans also flooded Wilbon’s post with comments on his surprising exit, including one who wrote, “You will be missed, but yes, take care of your health and your family first and foremost! I hope to see you back sometime soon with Tony for my favorite 30 minutes of airtime… ever.”

“Pardon the Interruption,” which airs weekdays on ESPN, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special show in October. The network has not announced who will fill-in for Wilbon during his extended absence.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro released his own statement on November 2 that said, “Michael and his family have ESPN’s full support as he takes time away to focus on his health and well-being. He’s an important member of our ESPN team and widely respected by his peers, sports fans and so many others throughout our industry.”

“We are here for Michael every step of the way,” Pitaro continued, “and look forward to welcoming him back whenever he is ready.”