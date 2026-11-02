Andrew Shue’s Famous Sister Spotted at His Weekend Wedding to Marilee Fiebig

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are married. The Daily Mail reported the couple’s “low-key” ceremony was held on November 1. It took place at their “92-acre country estate” outside of Stockton, New Jersey. The pair have been together since 2023, starting their relationship after their former spouses left them following their secret romance.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, once married to Shue and Fiebig, respectively, were also married on September 19. Now, Shue and Fiebig have made their own union official, and their ceremony featured many notable names. Among the high-profile guests was none other than Andrew’s famous actress sister.

Andrew, 59, is the younger brother of Oscar-nominated actress Elisabeth Shue, 63. She was seen at the wedding festivities, celebrating her sibling’s big day.

Elisabeth Shue And The Rest Of Andrew’s Family Were In Attendance For The Wedding

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Elisabeth Shue is best known for starring in the “Back to the Future” series, “The Karate Kid” series, and “Leaving Las Vegas,” receiving an Oscar nomination for the latter. The actress is also notable in recent times for her role in “The Boys.” What many fans might be unaware of is that Elisabeth is the older sister of Andrew Shue.

Andrew became known for starring in “Melrose Place” in the 90s. He has since stepped back from acting, although his famous sister continues in the profession. Elisabeth arrived from Los Angeles for the wedding, along with her husband, filmmaker Davis Guggenheim. One of their daughter’s accompanied her parents.

Elisabeth was not the only family member in attendance. The festivities also featured John Shue, 56, the younger brother of Andrew and Elisabeth. John traveled from Massachusetts for the celebrations.

Their mother, Anne Harms, arrived for the occasion as well. Anne uses a walker to navigate and was assisted by her children. Their father, James W. Shue, passed away in 2013; he was divorced from Anne.

Elisabeth Shue Had A Heartwarming Interaction With Her Sister-In-Law

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Marilee Fiebig, 49, greeted Andrew Shue’s family in person as they arrived for the wedding weekend. Fiebig, who is the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the Center for Reproductive Rights, embraced her sister-in-law, Elisabeth, when she arrived.

Fiebig also hugged her brother-in-law, John, as the pair exchanged pleasantries. The pre-wedding party featured both the bride’s and groom’s families arriving for the festivities. The Daily Mail reported photos of Fiebig and Shue warmly greeting everyone involved.

The bride’s family also traveled for the occasion. Marilee’s parents, William, 78, and Pauline, 69, had their daughter in the DR Congo, when they served in the Peace Corps together. Marilee’s siblings, Chantale, 46, and Jason, 43, are attorneys just like her. They were also part of the wedding party with their own families.

Andrew Shue And Marilee Fiebig’s Children Were In Attendance

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Andrew Shue’s was married to Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2008; they had three sons. Shue’s children were present for the wedding, as was Marilee Fiebig’s child with T. J. Holmes. They had one daughter, Sabine, 13, during their marriage.

Sabine had a starring role in the wedding. The teenager was seen accompanying her mother as her bridesmaid. She wore a floor-length navy satin gown with straps and was beaming as she led her mother for the ceremony.

Marilee emerged for the occasion at 2 pm, wearing a floor-length lace gown with a matching white shawl that covered her shoulders. The 49-year-old also wore a netted half-veil.

Shue and Fiebig’s romance has fetched significant attention for the circumstances surrounding it. However, the pair has always maintained a loving, committed stance, and has now sealed their union after a three-year relationship.