Brittany Mahomes Defends Patrick and Chiefs After Questionable Call Leads to Heartbreaking Loss

Brittany Mahomes called out NFL referees following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos, accusing officials of making a questionable call against her husband’s team.

The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized a late false start penalty against offensive lineman Jaylon Moore that erased what would have been a game-winning touchdown pass to Rashee Rice.

“You can’t tell me you call that on a game winning TD,” Brittany wrote on her Instagram stories.

“Oh wait yeah I can cause it’s us. That was the weakest call I have ever seen, you can’t tell me otherwise.”

The penalty came during Kansas City’s final drive, with the Chiefs attempting to score in the closing seconds.

Officials flagged Moore for a false start, moving Kansas City back five yards. Denver defensive lineman Malcolm Roach then sacked Mahomes on fourth-and-goal to end the game.

Brittany wasn’t the only one questioning the call. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes also addressed the penalty following the loss.

Andy Reid Disputes False Start Penalty That Erased Chiefs Touchdown

Reid told reporters during his postgame news conference that he did not believe Moore committed a false start.

“I didn’t see it,” Reid said. “That’s one man’s opinion. I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see a false start.”

The Chiefs head coach explained what he saw before shifting his attention to the defense.

“Yeah, I saw him move his head a little bit,” Reid said. “Now my eyes went off after that, so, you know, I’m looking at the right what’s set up with a secondary and everything else. So I didn’t see anything else move.”

CBS announcers reviewed the play during the broadcast, showing a slow-motion replay of Moore’s movement before the snap.

The officials’ decision stood, leaving Kansas City with one final opportunity to score.

Patrick Mahomes Questions Timing of Penalty Against Broncos

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Mahomes also addressed the call after the game, saying he had not reviewed the replay but did not notice significant movement from Moore during the play.

“I have not seen it, but it didn’t catch me,” Mahomes said. “Like it didn’t surprise me or catch me or anything like that. So, it couldn’t have been big, but it was called. I mean, at the end of the day, you have to go with whatever’s called. But a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

The quarterback acknowledged that the Chiefs had to accept the officials’ decision despite his concerns about the penalty.

Kansas City had moved inside Denver’s five-yard line before the flag wiped out the touchdown.

Chiefs Lineman Jaylon Moore Responds to Costly False Start Call

Moore also spoke to reporters about the penalty, saying he needed to review the game footage before determining what happened.

“I mean, I got to go back and look at it,” Moore said, according to FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz. “I just gotta get a chance to look at it, but regardless, just got to be better.”

When asked whether he knew the officials had flagged him during the play, Moore declined to offer a definitive answer.

He later told The Athletic’s Jesse Newell that he would focus on correcting any mistakes.

“Just got to look at the tape,” Moore said. “It was called. There’s nothing else we can do about it now. So, it was on me. Just got to be better about it.”

The Chiefs fell to 5-2, while the Broncos improved to 6-2.