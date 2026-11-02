Chloë Grace Moretz & Her Model Wife Win Halloween With Their Iconic Couples Costumes [SEE]

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz and her wife, the model Kate Harrison, celebrated Halloween 2026 by wearing two truly iconic costumes.

Per People, Moretz, 29, and Harrison, 35, have been together since they started dating in 2018. They married over Labor Day weekend in 2025 and kept most of the details of their wedding extremely secret.

This year, to celebrate spooky season, they dressed as a pair of reality stars and absolutely nailed their looks. The reality stars in question? Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Moretz took to social media to share the couple’s costumes with her fans.

Chloë Grace Moretz & Kate Harrison Looked Awesome as Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie

Chloë Grace Moretz shared her and Kate Harrison’s couples costumes with the 23.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of three photographs and two videos of Moretz and Harrison dressed as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Specifically, their costumes are what Hilton and Richie wore in a famous promotional shot for their comedic reality television show “The Simple Life.”

“The Simple Life” aired on Fox from 2003 until 2005 and on E! from 2006 until 2007. Per IMDb, the premise was as follows: “Paris and Nicole accept various internships along the East Coast. Hilarity ensues as the girls leave their limos behind and travel by Greyhound bus.”

In one promotional shoot referencing their farm work on the show, Hilton held her Chihuahua while wearing a denim corset top and pleated mini skirt. Richie held a pitchfork while wearing a pink bra under classic denim overalls.

With Harrison dressed as Hilton and Moretz dressed as Richie, the glamorous couple nailed the look. The only significant differences to the original shot were that Harrison’s Chihuahua was a toy, she replaced the corset top with a denim crop top, and Moretz added a straw hat to her costume and didn’t bother with the pitchfork.

Moretz’s pictures are one of her and Harrison recreating the original promotional photo, the original photo of Hilton and Richie, and a selfie. The videos are Moretz showing what Richie wore before unveiling her recreation of the look, and Moretz and Harrison goofing around in their costumes.

Suffice it to say that they looked fabulous and won Halloween with their efforts.

Hilton’s 2006 cover of Rod Stewart’s 1978 track “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” plays over the post.

Of course, Moretz’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Moretz’s Fans & Followers Loved Her Post

Getty Kate Harrison and Chloë Grace Moretz.

The comments section of Chloë Grace Moretz’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. Evidently, everyone loves Moretz and Kate Harrison’s Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie costumes — not least Hilton herself.

Hilton commented, “Iconic 💫 Loves it! 😍 👯‍♀️ Sanasaaaaaaa.”

A big fan of Moretz’s wrote, “😂😂😂 But you both look really good! Kate can rock some blonde hair! Hee Haw!!👏🔥❤️”

One of Moretz’s followers posted, “OMG!!!! You guys look FANTASTIC!!! Great job, and I hope you and Kate enjoyed your Halloween 👏👏👏😎👍.”

“Absolutely perfect ❤️❤️❤️,” proclaimed somebody else.

“This is really good yall,” noted another individual.

Someone else said, “Cool look, Chloë 😍 Happy Halloween to you and Kate 💚.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “Yes Yes Yes 👏👏👏 100% 1000% 10000% 😍😍😍🎃🎃🎃👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻.”

We hope Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison had the most wonderful Halloween together. They deserve it for their costumes alone.