Emma Roberts Reveals Her 5-Year-Old Son Walked Her Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

Emma Roberts is sharing a special memory from her wedding, revealing that her five-year-old son played an important role in her big day.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the actress opened up about her recent wedding, describing the celebration as everything she had hoped for.

Roberts revealed that she married in Sun Valley, Idaho, surrounded by loved ones, including her famous aunt, Julia Roberts.

However, one of the most meaningful moments came when her young son accompanied her down the aisle.

The actress also discussed her work on “American Horror Story” and her unexpected passion for collecting trading cards.

Emma Roberts Shares Sweet Details About Her Wedding

During her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Roberts confirmed that her wedding took place in Sun Valley, Idaho, a destination she described enthusiastically.

“It was perfect. Everything was literally a dream come true,” she said.

When Kimmel asked about the ceremony, Roberts revealed that her son had a particularly important responsibility.

“My son walked me down the aisle,” she shared, adding that he behaved like a gentleman throughout the moment.

The actress also recalled how adorable he looked in his white suit.

Roberts shares her son with former partner Garrett Hedlund.

Kimmel also asked whether Julia Roberts attended the celebration, joking about the actress’s famous family connection.

Roberts confirmed that her aunt was there to witness the special occasion.

The conversation took place on Julia’s birthday, prompting Kimmel and Roberts to exchange a few playful comments about their invitations to any potential birthday festivities.

Getty US Actress Emma Roberts (R) and Cody John pose for a photocall ahead of the presentation of creations by Lacoste for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 5, 2024.

Emma Roberts Reflects on Her ‘American Horror Story’ Experience

Roberts also discussed her work on the latest season of “American Horror Story,” including the unusual situations she encounters while filming.

Kimmel mentioned a recent appearance by Roberts’ co-star Gabourey Sidibe, who described filming a particularly memorable scene.

Roberts explained that while Sidibe performed a scene involving her character eating her own arms, Roberts was lying on the floor pretending to be dead.

“The amount of times I go to work and have to pretend to be dead or pretend to murder someone is alarming for me,” she joked.

Her comments offered viewers a humorous glimpse into the behind-the-scenes experience of working on the long-running horror anthology.

Roberts appeared on the show ahead of the “American Horror Story” Season 13 finale.

Emma Roberts Reveals Her Unexpected Collecting Hobby

Beyond her acting career, Roberts shared her enthusiasm for collecting trading cards.

She explained that her collection includes “Star Wars,” Disney and sports cards, along with other memorabilia.

“I’m a treasure hunter at heart,” Roberts told Kimmel.

The actress also collects first-edition books and dolls.

Roberts revealed that she and her husband planned to launch a trading-card channel called “Summer Breaks” on Fanatics Live.

The pair also share a particular interest in Tom Brady cards, including a signed card they obtained at the Super Bowl.

To demonstrate the hobby, Roberts helped Kimmel open a box of 1986 Fleer baseball cards.

Their search ended with a memorable discovery: a Darryl Strawberry card, which Kimmel gave Roberts as a good-luck gift.