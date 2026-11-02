Molly Ringwald Couldn’t Be Prouder of Her Twins’ Latest Milestone, ‘I Think They’re Excited About Their Futures’

“The Breakfast Club” star Molly Ringwald will soon be a mother to three adult children.

Her oldest child is a college student, while her twins are still in high school. Though Adele and Roman are just teenagers, they’re incredibly studious and planning ahead. They know they want to attend college and are doing everything in their power to get there.

Now, Molly Ringwald is opening up about the twins and what lies ahead for them.

Molly Ringwald Gushes Over Her Brilliant Children

Movie star Molly Ringwald and her husband, Panio Gianpoulo, are the parents of three children. They welcomed their oldest daughter, Mathilda, in October 2003. Twins Adele and Roman came along in January 2009. At the time, Ringwald was starring in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” so the show wrote her pregnancy into the series.

Adele and Roman aren’t quite ready for their freshman years of college yet, but they’re already thinking ahead and planning. Their parents couldn’t be more pleased with their efforts.

“I have two juniors in high school. I went through it with my eldest, who is still in college, and the other two are now getting ready to do visits and SATs and all of that stuff,” Ringwald told PEOPLE in a recent interview.

“They’re really good students, and they take it really seriously,” the 58-year-old proudly shared. “And I think they’re excited about their futures. I know I am.”

In the 1980s, Molly Ringwald was one of the biggest teen stars in the entertainment industry. However, she’s incredibly thankful she doesn’t have to navigate the modern world as a teenager.

“Every day I just do a little, ‘Thank you I’m not going to school,’ because I really, really struggled with that,” she told PEOPLE.

“High school is really hard, and it really seems like a lot of it hasn’t changed,” the mother of three continued. “A lot of it has changed, but there are certain things that have not changed at all.”

Ringwald Dishes on the Secrets to a Successful Hollywood Marriage

Maintaining a strong marriage in Hollywood certainly isn’t easy. However, Molly Ringwald believes she’s uncovered the secrets to true marital happiness.

“I think the secret is to make sure that you take care of your relationship, to communicate,” she told people about her marriage with Panio Gianpoulo.

Before marrying the Greek writer, she was previously married to French writer Valéry Lameignère from 1999 until 2022.

The Actress’ Children Struggle Seeing Her in Films

Decades of movie lovers have known Molly Ringwald as an ’80s teen icon. While her kids enjoy classic cinema too, they struggle with seeing her onscreen.

“I don’t think that my kids particularly like watching me on film,” she told The Healthy in October. “I think that they like the films that I do, but they prefer just to think of me as mom.”

While her children prefer to keep a lower profile, fans look forward to hearing more about their academic successes in the future.