Heidi Klum Reveals Where She Keeps All Her Iconic Halloween Costumes

Heidi Klum has spent more than two decades turning Halloween into a major event, and it turns out she’s kept every costume to prove it.

The supermodel, 53, revealed that she still owns all of her elaborate Halloween outfits, from her unforgettable worm transformation to her latest creation, a giant severed human hand.

Speaking with PEOPLE at her 25th annual Halloween party in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 31, Klum cleared up rumors that her costumes get tossed after the celebrations.

“I still have all of my costumes,” she said. “I was seeing something the other day where people were like, ‘Oh, they all go into the garbage.’ But they don’t.”

So, where exactly does she keep them?

According to Klum, her costumes are packed away in boxes and placed in storage. While some of the prosthetic facial pieces can’t be preserved, she receives replicas so she can keep each complete look.

“They all get stored, and they’re all in a box in storage,” she explained.

Heidi Klum’s 2026 Halloween Costume Had a Special Detail

For this year’s celebration, Klum once again went all out, transforming into a bloody, severed human hand complete with dangling tendons, long red fingernails and oversized replicas of her engagement and wedding rings.

The “Project Runway” host revealed that the unusual idea came to her while looking at her own hand and wondering whether she could fit her entire body inside one.

“I was looking at my fingers, and I was like, ‘Fingers could actually be legs,'” she told PEOPLE.

Klum eventually brought the concept to makeup designer Mike Marino, who helped turn her idea into a full-body costume.

She unveiled the finished look in an Instagram video, captioning the post, “TALK TO THE HAND.”

However, one detail carried a personal meaning.

According to PEOPLE, the costume featured a replica of Klum’s actual engagement ring, which her husband, Tom Kaulitz, custom-designed before proposing on Christmas Eve in 2018.

The ring features a green alexandrite gemstone surrounded by diamonds. The stone changes color depending on the lighting, appearing green in sunlight and shifting toward red or purple in darker conditions.

Klum’s daughter, Leni, 22, also praised the jewelry detail during an interview with USA Today.

“I love that she added her wedding rings onto it. I think it’s sick,” she said.

A Look Back at Heidi Klum’s Most Memorable Halloween Costumes

Klum has hosted her star-studded Halloween celebrations since 2000, taking a break only in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the years, her costumes have become increasingly elaborate.

Klum attended her first Halloween party in 2000 wearing a black leather ensemble, knee-high boots and a dark wig, per ELLE .

The following year, she dressed as Lady Godiva and arrived on horseback. Other early transformations included Betty Boop, a golden alien, a witch and a vampire.

In 2011, Klum appeared as a skinless human body, arriving on the red carpet strapped to a stretcher alongside someone dressed as a surgeon.

She later transformed into an elderly woman in 2013, a butterfly in 2014 and Jessica Rabbit in 2015.

More recent costumes included Fiona from “Shrek,” a giant worm and Medusa in 2025, complete with green scales, a long tail and moving snakes for hair.

With so many elaborate looks now in storage, Klum made it clear that none of her Halloween creations are simply thrown away.

“I still have all of my costumes,” she told PEOPLE.