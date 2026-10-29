Heidi Klum’s Wildest Halloween Costumes

Few celebrities have embraced the spirit of Halloween as enthusiastically as Heidi Klum.

With 2026 marking the 25th anniversary of her annual New York City Halloween party, fans are expecting the supermodel-turned-“America’s Got Talent” judge to pull out all the stops for this year’s costume (she recently shared a small tease on social media, indicating this year’s getup promises to be ultra-elaborate and possibly extra gross).

With the bash set to take place on Halloween night, here’s a look at some of her wildest Halloween looks over the years.

2001: Betty Boop

Getty Model Heidi Klum attends her 3rd annual Halloween Party at Capitale November 1, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

In 2002, Heidi wore a tight red dress, stylized brunette wig and extra-large faux eyelashes to inhabit 1920s cartoon character Betty Boop, known for the catchphrase “Boop-Oop-a-Doop.”

2003: All That Glitters

Getty NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Model Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s Haunted Halloween Bash at LQ sponsored by CMA North America on October 31, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

In 2003, Heidi costumed herself as a gold-tinged alien, a slightly more elaborate get-up than the previous year, while also a hint of what was yet to come.

2004: The Klum Witch Project

Getty NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Model Heidi Klum attends her 5th Annual Halloween party at Marquee on October 31, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

With a large red witch hat over an immense frizzy crimson wig, Heidi accentuated her scarlet sorceress look with a teensy red minidress and assorted bones poking out of the ensemble.

2005: Eat Your Heart Out, Elvira

Getty NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Model Heidi Klum arrives at her annual Halloween party at Happy Valley October 31, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

The supermodel had apparently been watching some Elvira ahead of Halloween 2005, with her sexy vampire look owing a debt to the Mistress of the Dark, but with the addition of a Cher-style wig.

2006: Heidi’s Garden of Eden

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 31: Model Heidi Klum arrives at Heidi Klum’s 7th Annual Halloween Party at Privilege on October 31, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

She covered all the bases by being both the apple and the snake for her 2006 costume — which also had a somewhat utilitarian purpose, given that Heidi was eight months pregnant at the time.

2007: The Cat’s Meow

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 31: Model Heidi Klum attends her 8th Annual Halloween Party at The Green Door on October 31, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

The sexy cat is a Halloween staple, but Heidi pulled off the look with aplomb.

2008: Hindu Goddess Kali

Getty NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: TV personality/supermodel Heidi Klum attends her 9th annual Halloween party presented by Absolut 100 at 1 OAK on October 31, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images)

For Halloween 2009, Heidi added a few additional arms to depict Kali, Hindu goddess of death and destruction.

2009: For the Birds

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum arrives at the Heidi Klum’s 10th Annual Halloween Party on October 31, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Covered in black feathers, Heidi flapped her way into Halloween 2009 while costumed as the world’s sexiest crow.

2010: Out of This World

Getty NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 2010 Halloween Party at Lavo on October 31, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

With red-and-purple armor — along with her skin colored in those same hues — Heidi added an extra foot of height as a futuristic alien robot.

2011: Planet of the Apes

Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum and Seal attend Heidi Klum’s 12th annual Halloween party at the PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on October 31, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

For her 2011 bash, she and then-husband Seal monkeyed around looking like refugees from a “Planet of the Apes” sequel.

2012: Vegas Cleopatra

Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 03: Heidi Klum gets fitted for her 13th annual Halloween party at finale sponsored by HobNob Wines, Svedka Vodka And Smartwater on September 3, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Heidi once again returned to a golden theme with this costume answering the question: what if Cleopatra lived on the Vegas strip instead of ancient Egypt?

2013: Granny Heidi

Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s Halloween presented by Shutterfly at Marquee on October 31, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Shutterfly)

Boasting a cane, faux wrinkles and what appear to be varicose veins, Heidi described her look on social media as “little old me.”

2014: Times Square Butterfly

Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum gives Times Square visitors a sneak peek of her Halloween costume before hosting her annual party at TAO Downtown sponsored Bby Moto X on October 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

“I have no problem with bugs and spiders or snakes and that kind of stuff. I like them,” she said while giving fans an inside look at the making of her winged insect costume in an Instagram video.

2015: Jessica Rabbit

Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 16th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by GSN’s Hellevator And SVEDKA Vodka At LAVO New York on October 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

It reportedly took multiple prosthetics and 10 hours in the makeup chair to transform Heidi into the cartoon femme fatale of “Who Shot Roger Rabbit?”

2017: Thriller

Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 18th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by Party City and SVEDKA Vodka at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on October 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka )

“Michael Jackson was always such an icon, and the ‘Thriller’ video is such an iconic video, and I was like, ‘I have to redo that,’” Klum said of “Thriller”-inspired costume, which also included a zombie entourage.

2018: Princess Fiona

Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Party presented by Party City and SVEDKA Vodka at LAVO New York on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

With future-husband Tom Kaulitz as Shrek, Heidi inhabited the other half of the perfect couple’s costume as Princess Fiona.

2022: Doin’ the Worm

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

This wildly ambitious worm costume reportedly took 10 hours to assemble around her.

2023: Pretty as a Peacock

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

With the addition of several costumed extras, she spread her wings as a Halloween peacock.

2024: E.T. Phone Home

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

In another couple’s costume, she played a female version of Steven Spielberg’s lovable alien, while Tom Kaulitz played the OG E.T.

2025: Scary Medusa

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum’s 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Don’t gaze at this impressive Medusa getup for too long, lest risking turning to stone.

2026: ?

Heidi has yet to reveal her 2026 costume, but she shared a sneak peek on Instagram promising … well, something.