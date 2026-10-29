Heidi Klum’s Wildest Halloween Costumes

Few celebrities have embraced the spirit of Halloween as enthusiastically as Heidi Klum.
With 2026 marking the 25th anniversary of her annual New York City Halloween party, fans are expecting the supermodel-turned-“America’s Got Talent” judge to pull out all the stops for this year’s costume (she recently shared a small tease on social media, indicating this year’s getup promises to be ultra-elaborate and possibly extra gross).
With the bash set to take place on Halloween night, here’s a look at some of her wildest Halloween looks over the years.
2001: Betty Boop
In 2002, Heidi wore a tight red dress, stylized brunette wig and extra-large faux eyelashes to inhabit 1920s cartoon character Betty Boop, known for the catchphrase “Boop-Oop-a-Doop.”
2003: All That Glitters
In 2003, Heidi costumed herself as a gold-tinged alien, a slightly more elaborate get-up than the previous year, while also a hint of what was yet to come.
2004: The Klum Witch Project
With a large red witch hat over an immense frizzy crimson wig, Heidi accentuated her scarlet sorceress look with a teensy red minidress and assorted bones poking out of the ensemble.
2005: Eat Your Heart Out, Elvira
The supermodel had apparently been watching some Elvira ahead of Halloween 2005, with her sexy vampire look owing a debt to the Mistress of the Dark, but with the addition of a Cher-style wig.
2006: Heidi’s Garden of Eden
She covered all the bases by being both the apple and the snake for her 2006 costume — which also had a somewhat utilitarian purpose, given that Heidi was eight months pregnant at the time.
2007: The Cat’s Meow
The sexy cat is a Halloween staple, but Heidi pulled off the look with aplomb.
2008: Hindu Goddess Kali
For Halloween 2009, Heidi added a few additional arms to depict Kali, Hindu goddess of death and destruction.
2009: For the Birds
Covered in black feathers, Heidi flapped her way into Halloween 2009 while costumed as the world’s sexiest crow.
2010: Out of This World
With red-and-purple armor — along with her skin colored in those same hues — Heidi added an extra foot of height as a futuristic alien robot.
2011: Planet of the Apes
For her 2011 bash, she and then-husband Seal monkeyed around looking like refugees from a “Planet of the Apes” sequel.
2012: Vegas Cleopatra
Heidi once again returned to a golden theme with this costume answering the question: what if Cleopatra lived on the Vegas strip instead of ancient Egypt?
2013: Granny Heidi
Boasting a cane, faux wrinkles and what appear to be varicose veins, Heidi described her look on social media as “little old me.”
2014: Times Square Butterfly
“I have no problem with bugs and spiders or snakes and that kind of stuff. I like them,” she said while giving fans an inside look at the making of her winged insect costume in an Instagram video.
2015: Jessica Rabbit
It reportedly took multiple prosthetics and 10 hours in the makeup chair to transform Heidi into the cartoon femme fatale of “Who Shot Roger Rabbit?”
2017: Thriller
“Michael Jackson was always such an icon, and the ‘Thriller’ video is such an iconic video, and I was like, ‘I have to redo that,’” Klum said of “Thriller”-inspired costume, which also included a zombie entourage.
2018: Princess Fiona
With future-husband Tom Kaulitz as Shrek, Heidi inhabited the other half of the perfect couple’s costume as Princess Fiona.
2022: Doin’ the Worm
This wildly ambitious worm costume reportedly took 10 hours to assemble around her.
2023: Pretty as a Peacock
With the addition of several costumed extras, she spread her wings as a Halloween peacock.
2024: E.T. Phone Home
In another couple’s costume, she played a female version of Steven Spielberg’s lovable alien, while Tom Kaulitz played the OG E.T.
2025: Scary Medusa
Don’t gaze at this impressive Medusa getup for too long, lest risking turning to stone.
2026: ?
Heidi has yet to reveal her 2026 costume, but she shared a sneak peek on Instagram promising … well, something.
Heidi Klum’s Wildest Halloween Costumes