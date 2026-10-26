The Youngest Contestant to Ever Get a Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’ is 14 Now

Winning over the judges on “America’s Got Talent” is no small feat, but doing it at just 9 years old? Yep, that’s exactly what Victory Brinker did. The young singer made history during Season 16 in 2021, and her incredible operatic voice quickly made her a standout among the season’s contestants.

Honestly, it seems like Brinker was destined for the stage long before she walked into the “AGT” audition room. From earning a Guinness World Records title as a child to performing on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, she has continued to build on the talent that first introduced her to millions of viewers.

And while her Golden Buzzer moment remains a major highlight, there’s plenty more to her story. Let’s take a look at how Brinker made history on “America’s Got Talent” and what she has been up to since her memorable audition.

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(Note: Her audition is in this official video at around 20:57.)

‘America’s Got Talent’ Made Victory Brinker a History-Making Star

Brinker auditioned for Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2021, performing “Ah! Je veux vivre,” also known as “Juliet’s Waltz,” from Charles Gounod’s opera “Roméo et Juliette.” Her performance showcased her impressive vocal range and classical training, leaving the judges with a decision they certainly weren’t going to make every day.

Brinker became the youngest contestant to receive a Golden Buzzer in the competition. But that wasn’t her only history-making moment. She also received the show’s first-ever Group Golden Buzzer.

After the judges used their individual Golden Buzzers, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Howie Mandel joined host Terry Crews to press the button together. The decision sent Brinker straight through to the live shows, giving her a moment that would become part of “AGT” history.

Let’s be real, that’s quite the achievement for a 9-year-old singer. And Brinker continued impressing viewers throughout the competition, performing challenging classical pieces, including Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma” and “O Mio Babbino Caro,” along with Bellini’s “Casta Diva.” She ultimately reached the Season 16 finale, cementing her place as one of the show’s memorable young performers.

‘AGT’ Wasn’t Her First Record-Breaking Achievement

Brinker was already making waves in the opera world before she ever auditioned for “America’s Got Talent.” At just 7 years old, she earned recognition from Guinness World Records as the youngest professional opera singer in history.

Her musical abilities are impressive beyond her age, too. Brinker can sing in eight different languages, demonstrating a versatility that has helped her stand out as a young classical performer. From Italian opera to French vocal pieces, she has continued exploring music that challenges her voice and showcases her range.

Honestly, mastering opera is challenging enough for seasoned performers, so it’s easy to see why Brinker caught the attention of audiences around the world. Her ability to tackle demanding classical music while continuing to develop as a young artist has helped her stand out well beyond her reality television debut.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Victory Brinker Continues to Perform

Getty Victory Brinker performs during the dedication ceremony of the Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden and Monument at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center & National Historic Site (2023)

Since her time on “America’s Got Talent,” Brinker has continued pursuing opportunities to share her voice with audiences. She has traveled internationally, performed alongside singer Angel Blue and pianist Lang Lang at a sold-out Carnegie Hall, and appeared on televised specials and at professional sporting events.

Yep, her career has taken her well beyond the “AGT” stage, and it seems like she’s only getting started.

Brinker has also released music of her own. In late 2021, she released “The Wonder of Christmas,” a holiday EP featuring seasonal selections, including “O Holy Night” and “Pie Jesu.” Fans can explore her music through her official website.

Another fan-favorite is her operatic Italian rendition of “L’Amore Sei Tu,” also known as Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” The performance highlights her soaring high notes and coloratura agility. Brinker has also shared her rendition of Gounod’s “Ave Maria,” which she has said was the first opera piece she learned at age 5.

Brinker has continued investing in her musical education, too. In the summer of 2026, she attended Juilliard’s summer music program, adding another learning experience to her growing list of accomplishments. So, even after making history on “America’s Got Talent,” she’s still finding ways to develop her talents. It seems like her passion for music goes well beyond the spotlight!

Let’s be real, that’s a pretty remarkable musical journey to look back on, especially considering that Brinker is now only 14 years old.

‘The Little Prince’ Opera Brings Brinker Back to the Stage

Brinker’s work has extended beyond televised talent competitions and concert performances, too. In 2024, she was cast in the lead role of Resonance Works‘ production of “The Little Prince,” an opera by Rachel Portman based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry‘s beloved story.

The production marked another opportunity for the young singer to bring her talents to a live theatrical setting. The story follows a pilot who encounters a young prince traveling through the universe, exploring themes of friendship, love, and what matters most in life.

Resonance Works is bringing the production back to the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, next month, with performances scheduled for November 20, 21, and 22, 2026. Fans interested in tickets can visit the official Resonance Works production page. However, Brinker’s participation in the upcoming revival should be confirmed with the company before stating that she will perform.

How to Keep Up With Victory

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For fans who first discovered Brinker on “America’s Got Talent,” her journey is a reminder that a Golden Buzzer can be the beginning of something much bigger. She has already achieved milestones that many performers spend years pursuing, from earning a Guinness World Records title to making history on one of television’s biggest talent competitions.

And honestly, it seems like there’s still plenty of room for this talented young singer to grow, explore new opportunities, and surprise audiences along the way.

Want to keep up with everything Victory Brinker is doing now? Fans can follow her on Instagram or subscribe to her channel on YouTube.