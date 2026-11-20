Nick Cannon is asking his fans for support after sharing a concerning glimpse into his health journey.

The former “America’s Got Talent” host, 46, posted a selfie from a hospital room on Friday, Nov. 20, showing himself wearing a mask and wrapped in blankets.

Cannon Opens Up in a Post

While Cannon did not explain why he was receiving medical care, he asked his followers to keep him in their thoughts.

“This 🌍can definitely take a lot out of you,” he wrote on Instagram. “Pray for me y’all.”

The “Masked Singer” host also included a praying hands and heart emoji alongside the hashtag “#LupusWarrior.” Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You” played in the background of the post.

Cannon’s update prompted an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom filled the comments with messages wishing him well.

“Praying For Your Speedy Recovery Nick,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Get well soon my brotha love yah bro peace.”

“You got this champ,” a third fan commented, while another shared, “I love you, Nick. Jesus loves you more… Keep fighting.”

Although Cannon did not provide further details about his hospital visit, the post comes as he continues to navigate life with lupus, an autoimmune disease he has been open about since his diagnosis.

Cannon Has Previously Talked About His Condition

In a September cover story with Us Weekly, Cannon reflected on how his perspective has changed since learning he had the condition.

“When I got diagnosed … [it felt] so life-altering. Now, it becomes like, ‘So what?’ It’s a part of my life. It keeps me in check,” he told the publication.

The father of 12 also explained that managing his health requires consistent attention to his daily routine. He said he focuses on eating properly, getting enough rest and exercising regularly.

“I have to eat correctly, get rest and exercise twice a day. It was a blessing in disguise. Other 45-year-olds aren’t up at 4 a.m. to go to the gym. I work out to stay alive. It’s a challenge, but I’m built for it,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Cannon has maintained that he wants to continue enjoying life rather than allowing his diagnosis to define him.

When asked whether he could see himself slowing down, he told Us that he still has plenty he wants to experience.

“Back in the day, it felt like you were an adult at 45 or even 35 — like you had to stop having fun,” he shared. “But I’m still running around with ADHD, being whimsical and silly, so I’m waiting for adulthood to kick in. Maybe [it will when I’m] 50. There’s still so much opportunity out there, and you gotta keep riding until the wheels fall off. To be forever young, that’s the key. That’s what life’s all about.”

Cannon has previously discussed the uncertainty he experienced when he was first diagnosed. Speaking with the Huffington Post in 2016, he recalled how unfamiliar the condition was to him and his loved ones.

“When you hear the words ‘autoimmune disease’ or ‘lupus,’ it’s like, ‘Whoa, what is that?’ That’s how I felt, and that’s how my family and friends felt as well,” he said.

He added that learning more about the disease helped him understand that it was possible to live with the condition with the right care and support.

“But you realize it’s something that you can live with and actually overcome with the proper research and with the proper support system.”

For now, Cannon has not shared additional information about his hospital stay or whether it is related to his lupus diagnosis.