Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress, television personality, and former model Sofia Vergara has sent her fans wild by sharing a cheeky throwback beach photograph in which she’s wearing nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms.

Vergara, 54, did have some television roles in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but she spent most of her early career doing modeling shoots. As a proud Colombian who was born and raised in the warmth of the South American nation before moving to Miami, Florida, many of those modeling shoots took place on beaches.

Now famous for her roles in television shows like ABC’s sitcom “Modern Family” and Netflix’s drama miniseries “Griselda,” movies like 2013’s “Machete Kills” and 2014’s “Chef,” and for being a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” the star took to social media to share a nostalgic look back to her modeling days with her followers.

Sofia Vergara Was a Vision in Early Modeling Shoot

Sofia Vergara shared her sizzling throwback modeling shot with the 35.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a single photograph. In the sexy snap, Vergara is laying on her front on a beach. All she is wearing is a tiny pair of pink and green bikini bottoms (and a pair of hoop earrings and an armlet). At an estimate, the shot appears to have been taken in the early 1990s, when Vergara would have been around 20 years of age.

Vergara’s very short caption on her post reads, “#tbt Miami!🌴.”

Rüfüs Du Sol’s 2013 alternative dance track “Take Me” plays over the post.

Of course, Vergara’s fans and followers made a beeline for the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on her sultry snap.

Fans Call Vergara ‘The Original Baddie’

Getty Sofia Vergara.

The comments section of Sofia Vergara’s throwback modeling photograph post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. Naturally, it’s a sea of compliments and flattery.

One of Vergara’s followers commented, “A beautiful, elegant, charming, and sexy woman. 😍”

Another follower wrote, “Most beautiful women ever. You should of [sic] been the cover girl of Vice City 😩.”

Somebody else posted, “The original baddie. 😍”

“Looking gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹🌹😘😘😘😘🫂🫂🫂🫂💋💋💋💋💋👌👌👌👌,” said someone else.

Meanwhile, one individual noted, “I like her better now..🤷‍♂️ she is a fine wine better with age 🤌.”

Similarly, another person agreed, saying, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥wow, so Gorgeous and totally awesome, but she’s even more gorgeous now!! Simply the best!!second to none!!” That one was also followed by far too many fire emojis to post here.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Aaa-yoooo! Still a damn hottie if you ask me!”

Vergara hasn’t acted at all in 2026. However, rather excitingly, she does have a movie on the way. It will come in the form of the comedy-drama film “Thumb.”

Directed by Daina Oniunas-Pusić, that one will also star the likes of Milly Alcock, Awkwafina, and Kate McKinnon.

Per IMDb, its plot is as follows: “A solitary woman’s world turns upside down when a mysterious severed thumb arrives in her mailbox. Her determined quest to find its owner sets her on an unexpected path of self-discovery and transformation.”

It doesn’t yet have a release date, but we absolutely can’t wait for it.

Sofia Vergara’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.