Sofia Vergara, 54, Sends Her Fans Into a Frenzy With Throwback Lingerie Snaps [SEE]

Colombian-American actress, television personality, and former model Sofia Vergara has sent her fans into a frenzy with some throwback lingerie snaps from her modeling days.

Vergara, 54, is now known best as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” for her roles in television shows like “Hot Properties,” “The Knights of Prosperity,” “Modern Family,” and “Griselda,” and for starring in movies like 2011’s “New Year’s Eve,” 2013’s “Machete Kills,” 2014’s “Chef,” and 2015’s “Hot Pursuit.”

However, she did indeed begin her life in showbusiness as a model, winning the “Look of the Year” contest in Colombia in 1992. She has taken to social media to share some pictures from back then with her fans.

Sofia Vergara’s Throwback Photos Are Red Hot

Sofia Vergara took part in Throwback Thursday on Thursday, October 29. She shared two pictures from her modeling days with the 35.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Vergara’s post includes a carousel of two photographs. In the first snap, Vergara is laying on her side wearing a metallic olive-green lingerie set. In the second one, the star is posing behind a string curtain wearing a black lace lingerie bodysuit or bra top. Needless to say that she looks absolutely stunning in both of the throwback shots.

Vergara’s caption on her post reads, “#tbt Los Angeles💛🖤,” and Colombian singer Beéle’s 2025 afrobeat pop track “No Tiene Sentido” plays over it.

Of course, the images sent her fans and followers into a frenzy. They flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about them.

Vergara’s Fans & Followers Loved Her Throwback Snaps

Getty Sofia Vergara.

The comments section of Sofia Vergara’s throwback photographs post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. Obviously, they all love the pictures and think she looks fabulous in them, while also noting that she hasn’t changed much since they were taken.

One of Vergara’s followers commented, “Omg, outstanding beauty then and years later now Sofia still as beautiful.😍 ❤️❤️❤️”

Another follower wrote, “You’ve aged like fine wine, haven’t changed a bit!🔥”

“OMG! Marry me 😂,” requested somebody else, rather optimistically.

“Now I know why Global Temperatures are Rising 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️,” proclaimed someone else.

A lot of people also commented in Spanish, with one individual posting, “Deberías ser Un ángel de Victoria’s secret,” which translates as, “You should be an Angel from Victoria’s Secret.”

Another Spanish-speaking user stated, “La diosa de toda la América Latina,” which means, “The goddess of all Latin America.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user simply commented, “Absolutely stunning xxx 🔥.”

Vergara hasn’t acted in 2026. Her only screen credits have been as herself on the likes of the aforementioned “America’s Got Talent” and various chat shows and awards ceremonies. She does, however, have an acting credit upcoming.

The gorgeous star will appear in Daina Oniunas-Pusić’s black comedy movie “Thumb” alongside the likes of Milly Alcock, Awkwafina, Kate McKinnon, Stavros Halkias, Hannibal Buress, and Michael Zegen.

Per IMDb, the plot of that one is as follows: “A solitary woman’s world turns upside down when a mysterious severed thumb arrives in her mailbox. Her determined quest to find its owner sets her on an unexpected path of self-discovery and transformation.”

“Thumb” doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but we’ll look forward to watching it, regardless.

Sofia Vergara’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.