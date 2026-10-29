Jack Nicholson’s Celebrity Pal Michael Douglas Says He Has ‘Disappeared’ from Hollywood

Jack Nicholson has mostly disappeared from the limelight, preferring a quieter life away from the cameras. It’s been 16 years since his last film, “How Do You Know,” in 2010, and many assume he’s retired, though he never officially announced it. However, Nicholson’s celebrity friend Michael Douglas recently shared an update on what he has been up to lately.

Jack Nicholson Has Disappeared from the Spotlight

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Douglas’ tell-all memoir “One Helluva Ride” has revealed much about his life, as well as the people he’s associated with, and he has been close to Nicholson. “I would have liked to have acted with Jack. He’s not working anymore. He’s well. He has disappeared. I know that,” Douglas revealed at an event promoting his memoir, the Daily Mail reports.

“I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers. It happens. He deserves it. I understand. He is a few years older than me, but I understand,” he said. Nicholson is 89, and Douglas is 82.

Jack Nicholson & Michael Douglas’ Relationship

Getty Jack Nicholson presenting Michael Douglas with the AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicholson is beloved for his roles in “The Shining,” “Terms of Endearment,” and “As Good as It Gets.” He also starred in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” in which he played the lead role and won an Academy Award in 1976. However, the film was challenging for Douglas because he had to tell his father, Kirk Douglas, that he could not act as the lead.

“I knew how few really good parts there are in your career, and this is one of maybe four, you know, great parts that he could have had. So it wasn’t just like another movie,” Douglas said, People reports. “He didn’t say much. He understood it. And then, after it all happened, because I gave him half of my producing deal, he would say he made more money off of that than any movie he had ever made before as an actor. So that helped!” Despite not being cast in the film, Kirk was supportive of his son, with Douglas reflecting on how he was “just blown away” after seeing the completed project.

Jack Nicholson’s Name Back in the Media

Despite Nicholson disappearing from the spotlight, his name has been in the media a lot recently. Not only did Douglas discuss him, but Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, also reflected on the actor’s frequent visits to the Playboy Mansion.

“Any celebrity was treated extremely well when they visited, Crystal said of the late Playboy founder’s home and Hefner’s treatment of celebrities, during an appearance on the “After the Mansion” show. “He would have Bill Maher come for chats, hang with Barry Gordy of Motown Records, and then you would see plenty of other people there.”

She continued, “I always liked the non-womanizer celebrities. They always felt more safe. Sadly, the womanizer ones frequented the house most often … I think a lot of celebrities came just because they were curious, and others used it as their personal country club. They used to call it Jack Nicholson’s drive-thru at one point because he would drive up, grab food or whatever else he did there, and leave.”