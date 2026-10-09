Michael Douglas, 82, Reveals How Jeanne Tripplehorn, 63, Felt About Including Their Affair in His Memoir

Michael Douglas has made some shocking claims in his memoir “One Helluva Ride,” but one of the most surprising sections covers his multiple affairs and relationships with former co-stars. Among them was Jeanne Tripplehorn, whom he starred alongside in the classic 1992 film “Basic Instinct.”

Michael Douglas Discusses Jeanne Tripplehorn’s Reaction

Jeanne Tripplehorn, Michael Douglas, and Sharon Stone pose on the red carpet

In his memoir, Douglas wrote: “They were so focused on a possible relationship between Sharon and me, they missed the real relationship happening between me and Jeanne,” People reports. He continued, saying they “took great pains to hide [the relationship] from the cast and crew.”

The actor, who was separated from his wife, Diandra Luker, at the time, revealed he and Tripplehorn had “spent so many hours together, talking, really getting to know each other, enjoying each other’s company away from the set and everything else in the world.”

But how did Tripplehorn feel about their relationship, which was not on anyone’s radar, being made so public decades later? The actor said in an interview with Page Six, published on Thursday, October 8, that he had sought her approval before publishing. “I talked to her before I put it in the book,” he said. “She was fine” with it.

Michael Douglas & Jeanne Tripplehorn Moved On

While Douglas did end up divorcing his wife, later marrying Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000, Tripplehorn also moved on with actor Leland Orser, whom she married that same year. Reflecting on his romance with Tripplehorn, Douglas told Page Six he hasn’t seen her “in years.” He added, “These things are not just simply about having affairs. They’re important friendships and working together. She was fine. She’s been married for a long time.”

Douglas shared similar thoughts in an interview with People, telling the publication, “Jeanne was a special lady. I know people with ‘Basic Instinct’ were always kind of consumed with Sharon Stone and what might be going on.” He added he had not had “much connection with Jeanne,” but asked her approval before revealing their affair. “It’s been a long time, but I called her up and asked for her permission,” he said. “That’s her business. She said yes.”

Michael Douglas Details Relationship With Jeanne Tripplehorn

In his memoir, Douglas revealed that Tripplehorn was reluctant to pursue something with him while he was still married. “But I assured her that Diandra and I had formally separated… we were both seeing other people on the side, living separate lives, and we knew the marriage was over,” he wrote.

Douglas revealed that what he felt for Tripplehorn was serious and that he “fell very hard” for her despite their significant age difference. “With Jeanne, the passion you see onscreen reflects the genuine passion of our brief affair,” he wrote. “I was crazy about her. But I was also just self-aware enough to know that the worst thing I could do at that moment after nearly twenty years of marriage was jump right into another serious relationship. My relationship with Jeanne lasted through production, then we went our separate ways. But I will always think of her as an amazing actress and a truly terrific woman that I was very fortunate to spend time with.”