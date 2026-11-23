“The Partridge Family” star David Cassidy passed away on November 21, 2017, at age 67. His daughter, actress Katie Cassidy, penned a heartfelt tribute to her father a day after the anniversary of his death.

Katie Cassidy Remembers Her Beloved Dad

Katie shared a collection of family photos showing her and David throughout the years, from when she was a young girl to an adult. In all of the photos, they look so happy. She shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “Thinking of my dad, always. Not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. Forever loved, forever missed.”

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, including actress Lucy Hale, who showed support with a bandaged heart emoji. “What a great gene pool you have! You are so beautiful like your Dad, and you both have that star power,” a fan wrote.

A second comment reads, “Sending so much love to you, Katie.”

Other reactions include, “I’m so very sorry for your loss, sending you love and prayers. Rest in peace to your dad,” and “I was thinking about you yesterday on the anniversary of David’s passing. Just know that he was deeply loved, appreciated, and is missed every day. I wish I could give you a hug.”

David Cassidy’s Declining Health & Passing

David retired from performing in 2017, shortly before his death. In February, he bravely spoke about his dementia diagnosis, telling People he sadly suspected this day would come, having seen his grandfather suffer with dementia and his mother. “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” he said of his diagnosis. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am, and how I’ve been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Cassidy also reflected on how he had seen his mother’s health decline before her death at 89. “In the end, the only way I knew she recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room. … I feared I would end up that way,” he said.

But the “I Think I Love You” singer died of organ failure, linked to alcoholism. He was hospitalized for liver and kidney failure just one week before his death. “There had been many family issues because of his alcoholism, but they are all reuniting in support of him,” a source told People. “He was delighted to see them.”

The source continued, “When his brother Patrick walked into the room, David lit up like a Christmas tree. There’s been total resolution within the family. They will always be there for him.”

David Cassidy’s Family Shares Statement

Cassidy’s family released a statement after his passing. “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” they shared, per People. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”