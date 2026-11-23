Russell Brand’s wife, Laura Brand, has issued a new statement following the controversy that surrounded her recently after she shared a message from her husband in which he said he was innocent.

Brand is currently serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. And earlier this month, after his sentencing, Laura read a message in which the comedian said, “I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for.”

However, on a Nov. 22 episode, Laura addressed the backlash she received for the message.

“Last week’s episode drew a considerable amount of attention,” Laura began on the couple’s weekly YouTube series on faith and spirituality, Sunday Service with the Brands. “And now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honor that.”

Laura has stood by Brand’s side throughout his entire trial, adding that she will continue their YouTube show while he is incarcerated. The two have been married since August 2017 and share three children: Mabel, 10; Peggy, 8; and a son born in 2023.

Russell Brand Accuser Mia Latter Spoke Out About His Innocence Claim

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Mia Latter, one of the women who accused Russell Brand of sexual assault, spoke out following the message shared by Laura about his innocence, calling it an “insult to all the women that stood trial.”

“I was just confused by it, and I was shocked. I was shocked that YouTube put it out because I feel like they have some kind of responsibility not to let these things be broadcast,” Latter said during an appearance on Jeremy Vine & Daytime on 5. “It was an insult to all the women that stood trial, and it was an insult to the jurors that gave their time.”

Along with Latter, a spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared a statement that the message was being “urgently investigated.”

“We expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules,” the spokesperson said, adding that “prisoners are strictly banned from making statements” from prison and “cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments.”

Laura Brand’s Wife Recently Visited Him In Prison

On Nov. 18, Laura was seen visiting her husband at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, spending two hours there.

A source told The Sun that Laura “looked a bit shaken” as she exited the jail.

“The prison is a pretty grim place, and it looked like the reality of her husband’s situation had begun to sink in,” the insider added.

Brand was recently transferred after initially being incarcerated at HMP Wandsworth. However, The Independent reports that prison officials have also considered moving Brand again following the fallout over his YouTube message. They met to discuss the possibility of placing him in a higher-security prison.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-330-0226.