Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen together ahead of Thanksgiving. The former couple caught up with each other for an outing in Los Angeles, USA. Garner and Affleck, 54, were married from 2005 to 2018. Their separation lasted for three years before they finalized their divorce. However, both actors have maintained a solid relationship for more than a decade since parting ways.

Affleck has since gone on to marry and divorce former flame Jennifer Lopez, 57. The Oscar winner has been similarly cordial with his second wife as well. But Affleck has more reason to keep in touch with Garner, the mother of their three children.

The two have publicly credited the enduring nature of their relationship to their role as parents.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Spent Time Together On A Day Out

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Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner looked comfortable as they went on a daytime excursion. The reason for their social day out isn’t known, but the former couple wasn’t hiding from anyone. Affleck and Garner also cut a very casual figure in public, wearing relaxed clothing and looking unbothered by the cameras following them.

Affleck wore a more stylish look compared to Garner. The Oscar winner donned a dark blue suit and an open-collar white shirt. He carried a refreshment in hand while seemingly anticipating Garner’s arrival.

The “13 Going on 30” star had a far more relaxed appearance compared to her ex-husband. Garner appeared in comfy-looking dark leggings and a heavy sweater that she paired with a cap. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and she accessorized her look with a brown handbag.

Garner and Affleck went on a leisurely stroll for a chat, seen in each other’s company throughout the public interaction. The pair’s children didn’t appear to be around, although both have previously stated that they remain coordinated with each other’s schedules for their benefit.

The Daily Mail was the first to spot the pair, and the outlet reached the actors’ representatives for comment. Neither Affleck nor Garner’s reps have responded yet.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Generally Spend Time Together During Holidays

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s social call shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans. The pair are known to spend time together during the holidays, as it’s the time the whole family gets to be together. Affleck has previously stated that he and his ex-wife split time with their children on a weekly basis in their usual schedules.

Their latest outing saw Affleck step into a McDonald’s outlet for lunch. Garner, on the other hand, was also spotted with a refreshment in hand as she joined Affleck for their walk. It comes days before Thanksgiving, an occasion when Affleck usually joins Garner to celebrate with their kids.

The “Animals” star was seen with his family at last year’s Thanksgiving, proving that his and Garner’s relationship remains cordial years after their split. In fact, Affleck recently opened up about the “wonderful” dynamic he has with his ex-wife when it comes to their children.

In a Variety interview in October, Affleck detailed the arrangement he has with Garner regarding custody. The actor revealed that he generally picks the children up from school, even on days he’s working. His agreement with Garner allows him to spend every other week with them.

‘We have dinner if they agree to hang out with me,” he told the outlet. “They’re with me for a week, then with their mom for a week.”