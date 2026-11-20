After months of rumors, Variety is reporting that Macaulay Culkin is working with Disney on a reboot of the 1990 classic “Home Alone.”

Culkin is reportedly working on the script with Seth Rogen and writing partner Evan Goldberg, with the product said to be in “early development” at Disney.

Details of the plot are reportedly being kept tightly under wraps, and Disney has not officially confirmed the project is actually in the works.

The Rumor Sparked

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Reports of Culkin’s involvement in a “Home Alone” reboot first arose back in July 2026, in a July 28 episode of The Town with Matt Belloni.

“I got a tip the other day that there was a very exciting sighting on the Disney lot. Macaulay Culkin was there, and he’s talked about having an idea for a new ‘Home Alone,’ and Disney is, like, salivating,” host Matt Belloni told his podcast’s listeners

“They’re offering him another movie, and he can do his own passion project if he would also do another ‘Home Alone,’” Belloni explained. “And they have a good idea; I’ve talked to people who’ve heard it, for a ‘Home Alone’ reboot with Macaulay Culkin. If that happens, and they restart the ‘Home Alone’ franchise, that would be gigantic for the next 10 years.”

As Belloni pointed out, “Home Alone” and its sequel continue to deliver huge viewership numbers, particularly during the holiday season. “This could be massive if they could figure out how to get Macaulay Culkin into a new ‘Home Alone,’” he added, asserting that Disney wass “courting him like nobody’s business.”

Culkin Refuted the Report

Belloni’s claim was subsequently confirmed by TMZ, which issued an Instagram post alleging that conversations between Culkin and Disney execs had been taking place.

“Macaulay Culkin has a solid idea for another ‘”‘Home Alone’”‘ movie … and he’s started a conversation with Disney to potentially return as Kevin McCallister,” noted TMZ.

Culkin caught wind of the post, and issued a response.

“Y’all are out of your mind. My favorite part of HA is when I’m watching it with my kiddos.” Culkin wrote in a comment.

An Earlier Idea

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Months before that, however, Culkin revealed that he’d been thinking about what a “Home Alone” reboot might look like.

In November 2025, he revealed he’d come up with an idea to revive the franchise.

During a performance of his live stage show, ““A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin,” he dropped a bit of a bombshell during a Q&A with the audience, when asked if he’d return to the world of “Home Alone.”

“I wouldn’t be completely allergic to it, [but] it would have to be just right,” he said, as reported by People.

“I kind of had this idea… I’m either a widower or a divorcee,” he explained. “I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out.”

In this scenario, it’s him trying to break into his own house, while his young son remains inside — and believes he’s defending the abode from thieves attempting to break in.

“[My son] won’t let me in,” Culkin said, explaining that “he’s the one setting traps for me.”

New McDonald’s Campaign

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Earlier this week, McDonald’s unveiled a new advertising campaign themed to “Home Alone,” with Culkin reprising his role as a grown-up Kevin McCallister.

It remains to be seen whether the McDonald’s campaign will have any connection to Variety’s report of a “Home Alone” reboot.