The search for the next James Bond reportedly cost Amazon MGM hundreds of thousands of dollars in secrecy expenses before the studio selected Robert Pattinson as the new 007.

According to Variety, the studio spent between $300,000 and $500,000 attempting to keep its James Bond screen tests confidential. Despite those efforts, the names of several actors who auditioned became public before Amazon announced Pattinson’s casting on November 16.

The 40-year-old actor will succeed Daniel Craig, who last portrayed the British spy in the 2021 film “No Time to Die.”

Amazon MGM began its search for Craig’s replacement earlier this year after acquiring the franchise rights in 2025 for a reported $20 million.

James Bond Producers Reportedly Spent Up to $500,000 on Secrecy

Producers Amy Pascal, known for her work on the “Spider-Man” franchise, and David Heyman, who worked on the “Harry Potter” films, oversaw the casting process.

Among the actors who participated in early screen tests were Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor.

Multiple sources told the publication that Amazon MGM spent between $300,000 and $500,000 trying to prevent details about the auditions from becoming public.

However, reports identifying potential candidates circulated while the studio was still evaluating actors.

Pattinson entered the process later, alongside fellow contender Nicholas Hoult.

Sources said director Denis Villeneuve became a central figure in the final casting decision. Villeneuve had previously worked with Pattinson on “Dune: Part Three,” giving the pair an established working relationship.

Insiders described Pattinson’s selection as “inevitable” because of that familiarity.

Jeff Bezos Reveals How Robert Pattinson Won the James Bond Role

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos provided additional details about the selection process following the announcement.

According to Page Six, Bezos said the studio narrowed its candidates to five finalists, each of whom performed three scenes during formal screen tests.

“We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists and it was — it was really interesting, you know. Full costume, real sets, other actors with them,” Bezos said.

The final decision came on Friday, November 13, just three days before Pattinson’s casting became public.

“Then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all those screen tests and reviewing all that,” Bezos explained.

He praised the finalists, saying each actor had impressed the casting team.

“By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performances,” Bezos said. “And it was kind of immediately undebated … It was so obvious, he is James Bond.”

Pattinson subsequently described joining the franchise as an “honor of a lifetime.”

Robert Pattinson Was Watching a Movie When His Casting Became Public

Pattinson was attending a screening of an upcoming horror film when news of his James Bond casting broke.

Director Robert Eggers, a longtime friend and collaborator of Pattinson, revealed that the actor was watching “Werwulf” when Amazon announced the decision.

The gothic horror film follows a dangerous creature terrorizing a 14th-century English town.

It also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who had previously been linked to the James Bond role.

Eggers worked with Pattinson on the 2019 film “The Lighthouse” and said he wasn’t surprised by his friend’s latest casting.

“I was just texting him about it this morning,” Eggers told IGN.

When asked about Pattinson’s reaction to “Werwulf,” the director replied, “Oh, he loved it, of course.”