For the first time in 13 years, Taylor Swift took the stage at the Country Music Awards. And while her husband Travis Kelce couldn’t be there to support her in person, he still made sure to show her some love.

The superstar took the stage on Wednesday, Nov. 18, performing a medley of her Toy Story 5 song “I Knew It, I Knew You,” as well as her 2006 hit “Our Song.” Taylor Nation, which is operated by the singer’s management team , posted the full video of her medley, that included appearances from Brad Paisley, Sugarland, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, Bill Anderson, and Keith Urban.

Among the more than one million people who liked the post, fans were quick to spot a familiar name: her husband.

Kelce also got a subtle shoutout during Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley’s opening monologue, in which Paisley joked about a “blonde singer” marrying a “football player” and how it was the “biggest story of the year.” And with that, the two poked fun at their wedding venue being Madison Square Garden. The cameras caught Swift enjoying the joke, laughing in her seat next to Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, while mouthing to the hosts, “That was good.”

Swift was nominated for her song “I Knew It, I Knew You” in the category of Single of the Year, but it ultimately went to “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley.

Why Was Travis Kelce Not In Attendance?

It’s the football season!

Kelce was with his teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepared for their next game against the Arizona Cardinals in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday.

However, the tight end did suffer a bit of an injury scare in the team’s last game on Sunday, Nov. 15, having hurt his ankle and his calf. The injury occurred during the first quarter, having occurred when Kelce was tackle by Falcon’s DeMarcco Hellams. He left for the locker room, but ultimately returned to the field.

And then, following the game, Kelce provided an update on how he’s doing.

“I’m all good,” Kelce told USA TODAY following the 35-13 win. “I probably could have went more than I did when I came back, but it was the direction the team wanted to go, so I was right there with them.”

“We had a lot of young guys step up, so it was really nice,” he added.

Taylor Swift Had So Many Easter Eggs In Her CMAs Performance

During her performance, Swift had numerous Easter eggs that had her fans gushing on social media. And with that, many think that she might be teasing the long-awaited “Taylor’s Version” of her self-titled debut album.

The biggest hint was her pairing her song from Toy Story 5 with a song from that album, with her even performing “Our Song” during her first performance at the CMA Awards in 2007.

Fans also noticed that in the dressing room backstage, which is where her performance began, Swift had some dresses and gowns hanging up which were all back from her country music roots. One of them was the blue dress she wore in the “Our Song” music video. The other was what she wore in the video for “Teardrops On My Guitar.”