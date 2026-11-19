Chrissy Metz has been experiencing some big changes after embarking on a weight-loss journey by taking GLP-1 medication.

In a recent interview, the former “This Is Us” star revealed she’s shed 100 lbs so far, and opened up about the life-changing impact it’s had on her.

A Life-Changing Journey

Speaking with Page Six, Metz was asked whether she’d experienced one of the reported GLP-1 side effects: a decrease in libido.

“Thank goodness I haven’t had that!” responsed Metz, currently seen alongside Liev Schreiber in new Apple TV series “Nocturne.”

“I don’t know if studies have shown it’s because of weight loss or who knows. I’m not sure where the root is, but some people have found that it has increased their sex life or increased their libido, and then I have seen some people are not really excited about anything,” Metz told Page Six. “They are sort of just homeostasis baseline.”

As the 46-year-old actress and singer admitted, she was initially hesitant about taking the weight-loss drug, but revealed it’s been life-changing for her.

“I love to reiterate that not every medication is for everybody and I could have started it and I wasn’t successful or I wasn’t seeing any improvements, but that’s not been my case and my story,” she shared. “It doesn’t matter what I do. There’s always going to be naysayers and haters, and that’s fine. People are entitled to their opinion, but it’s my life.”

“They’re not in my body every day. They’re not in the doctor’s office with me reading my blood results. They’re not here when I used to binge eat because the food noise was so loud. … They’re not helping me with that. Girl, bye. I just know that people are going to always have something to say.”

She credited he support of her boyfriend, whom she has not publicly identified.

“It helps to have a wonderful partner as well who is loving and supportive and all those things that you actually love,” Metz added. “And you actually enjoy being around as a person.”

A New Role in ‘Nocturne’

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While speaking with Page Six, Metz also discussed her return to television in “Nocturne,” noting that she plays a very different character from “This Is Us” sibling Kate Pearson.

In the new series, she plays a mother whose children have been kidnapped, which ties into the investigation being undertaken by Schreiber’s character, a former homicide detective.

“It is certainly a departure from what I’ve done before as far as the stakes that are raised,” Metz said of her new role. “A lot of the heavier lifting that my character does comes toward the end of the season.”

Beyond the acting challenges, she also zeroed in on one behind-the-scenes perk.

“It was intense and it was wonderful to be in the makeup chair for five minutes, because she’s a distraught mother who is missing her children, so that was super nice to roll in and roll out to get to set in 10 minutes,” she observed.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you really look distraught,’” added Metz of her character. “I was like, ‘yeah, if I’m playing a role, I want to play the role.’”